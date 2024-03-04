Report: Palace put three past Potters in dominant display

Summary
Three changes to the side which beat Leicester, with Umeh and Rodney returning
Imray puts Palace ahead in the first minute
He sees another effort saved while Raymond’s shot is deflected out
Whitworth pulls off a great save to deny Jojic 18 minutes in
Watson gets a flick on from a corner, but it’s scrambled away in the knick of time
Smith levels for Stoke in the 39th minute
Devenny blocks Griffith’s effort on the line in first-half stoppage time
Imray almost puts Palace back ahead with the last kick of the half
HT: Stoke 1-1 Palace
Whitworth is called into action early on the second-half
Umeh puts Palace back ahead on the hour-mark
Mathurin adds a third for Palace 10 minutes later
Stoke’s ‘keeper Brooks fingertips a Mathurin effort onto the bar in the 83rd minute
FT: Stoke 1-3 Palace