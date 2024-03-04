Skip navigation

      Report: Palace put three past Potters in dominant display

      Match reports
      Stoke City U21
      1
      Smith 40'
      3
      Crystal Palace U21
      Imray 2'
      Umeh-Chibueze 61'
      Reid 69'

      On a cold Monday night at the bet365 stadium, Crystal Palace Under-21s put three past Stoke City as they continued their strong run of form. Goals from Danny Imray, Franco Umeh and Roshaun Mathurin saw the side claim all three points.

      Summary

      • Three changes to the side which beat Leicester, with Umeh and Rodney returning

      • Imray puts Palace ahead in the first minute

      • He sees another effort saved while Raymond’s shot is deflected out

      • Whitworth pulls off a great save to deny Jojic 18 minutes in

      • Watson gets a flick on from a corner, but it’s scrambled away in the knick of time

      • Smith levels for Stoke in the 39th minute

      • Devenny blocks Griffith’s effort on the line in first-half stoppage time

      • Imray almost puts Palace back ahead with the last kick of the half

      • HT: Stoke 1-1 Palace

      • Whitworth is called into action early on the second-half

      • Umeh puts Palace back ahead on the hour-mark

      • Mathurin adds a third for Palace 10 minutes later

      • Stoke’s ‘keeper Brooks fingertips a Mathurin effort onto the bar in the 83rd minute

      • FT: Stoke 1-3 Palace

      After overcoming Leicester in the Premier League Cup round of 16 on Friday afternoon, Crystal Palace Under-21s were quickly back in action three days later as they travelled to face Stoke City.

      There were three changes to the side, with Kaden Rodney and Franco Umeh coming in for Chris Francis and Dylan Reid. Trialist started up front as Victor Akinwale dropped to the bench.

      In the imposing bet365 stadium, Palace got off to the best possible start. Roshaun Mathurin did well to win the ball back high up the pitch and it broke to Trialist who cut it back across from the byline.

      Multiple players challenged for the ball back across, but it fell perfectly for Danny Imray who rifled in his fourth goal in three games within 50 seconds of kick-off.

      Building on their fast start, Palace were looking for more. Jadan Raymond saw a shot from the edge of the box deflected out for a corner, while Imray had another chance inside the box saved by Alfie Brooks in the Stoke goal.

      The hosts nearly drew level with their first attack of the game, however Joe Whitworth made a great stop to deny Nikola Jojić in a one-on-one situation.

      Spurred on by his fine save, captain Whitworth played an excellent ball in behind to Imray a few minutes later. The Palace right wing-back beat his man on the byline before picking out Franco Umeh who fired narrowly over the bar.

      Chances kept flowing for Palace: Noah Watson’s flick on from a corner almost crept in past Brooks, while Umeh’s dangerous cross glanced across the six-yard box with no one getting a decisive touch.

      Just over five minutes before the break, Stoke got back on level terms. Will Smith capitalised on a Palace error and though Whitworth got a hand to it, he couldn’t keep it out.

      The two sides were heading into the break level, however there were still huge chances in the dying embers of the first-half. Justin Devenny was on the line to block Liam McCarron’s effort following a Stoke corner in first-half stoppage time, while Imray was denied a second by a combination of post and ‘keeper.

      Stoke got off to a strong start, after the sides returned from the half-time interval. Whitworth charged out to smother Jojić’s attempt from inside the box and stood tall as it was scrambled away.

      On the hour-mark, Palace managed to reclaim the lead through Umeh. Devenny battled well in the middle of the park to win it back and work it out towards Umeh on the left hand side.

      He played a one-two with Mathurin, as he made his way into the box, and forced an error from Brooks as his ball across the box was diverted in.

      A two-goal cushion was quickly established just 10 minutes later as Mathurin got in on the act. Second-half substitute Dylan Reid played an inch-perfect ball over the top of the Stoke defence for Mathurin to latch onto and the Palace No. 10 rounded the ‘keeper to slot in his ninth goal of the campaign.

      Second-half substitute Adler Nascimento, who recently returned from injury, was played in behind for a fourth by Mathurin, though his shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Brooks.

      Palace saw out the remainder of the game with relative ease to secure their sixth win in seven games across all competitions. The result means they leapfrog the Potters into 13th place in the Premier League 2 - level on points with Manchester United.

      Stoke: Brooks (GK), Sparrow, McCarron, Sidibe, Curl, Dixon, Jojić, Smith, Jeffers (McGuinness, 66), Lipsiuc (Anderson, 78), Griffiths.

      Subs not used: Nna Nokeu (GK), Kamga, Kershaw.

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Rodney (Ferguson, 61), Farquhar, Watson, Imray, Wells-Morrison, Devenny, Umeh (Reid, 61), Mathurin, Trialist (Akinwale, 78), Raymond (Nascimento, 78).

      Sub not used: Izquierdo (GK).

