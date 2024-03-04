Report: Palace put three past Potters in dominant display

After overcoming Leicester in the Premier League Cup round of 16 on Friday afternoon, Crystal Palace Under-21s were quickly back in action three days later as they travelled to face Stoke City.

There were three changes to the side, with Kaden Rodney and Franco Umeh coming in for Chris Francis and Dylan Reid. Trialist started up front as Victor Akinwale dropped to the bench.

In the imposing bet365 stadium, Palace got off to the best possible start. Roshaun Mathurin did well to win the ball back high up the pitch and it broke to Trialist who cut it back across from the byline.

Multiple players challenged for the ball back across, but it fell perfectly for Danny Imray who rifled in his fourth goal in three games within 50 seconds of kick-off.

Building on their fast start, Palace were looking for more. Jadan Raymond saw a shot from the edge of the box deflected out for a corner, while Imray had another chance inside the box saved by Alfie Brooks in the Stoke goal.

The hosts nearly drew level with their first attack of the game, however Joe Whitworth made a great stop to deny Nikola Jojić in a one-on-one situation.