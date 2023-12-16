Report: 10-man Palace fight for third straight win

Just over a week on from the 2-1 win against Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Youth Cup, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back at Copers Cope for their final game of 2023 as they welcomed Aston Villa.

Asher Agbinone, who came on off the bench and assisted the winner against Plymouth, made his first start of the season in place of Matteo Dashi who dropped to the bench.

Both sides had sighters of goal in the opening 15 minutes, though neither goalkeeper was really tested with a gilt-edged chance. Villa’s I-Lani Edwards fired narrowly wide of the mark with the visitor’s best chance of note.

The returning Agbinone opened the scoring for Palace with a precise strike on the edge of the box just after Edwards missed at the other end for Villa. His tricky footwork allowed him space to pick out the bottom corner and drive his shot home past a helpless Sam Lewis in the Villa goal.