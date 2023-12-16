Report: 10-man Palace fight for third straight win

Summary
-
Agbinone comes in for Dashi as only change to the side
-
He puts Palace ahead 15 minutes in with a precise strike from distance
-
Edwards comes close to putting Villa back on level terms
-
Palace are reduced to 10-men as King is shown a straight red 36 minutes in
-
Marsh nets a second for Palace just before half-time
-
Villa are also reduced to 10-men as Carroll is shown a second yellow in first-half stoppage time
-
HT: Palace 2-0 Villa
-
Villa halve the deficit shortly after the restart through Mulley
-
Palace are awarded a penalty a minute later, though Marsh’s effort is saved
-
Mulley levels for Villa just past the hour-mark
-
Villa are down to nine men as Pavey sees red for a deliberate handball
-
Cardines fires just wide from a free-kick
-
Seb Williams puts Palace back ahead in the 86th minute
-
Eastwood makes a stunning save in the fifth minute of time added on
-
FT: Palace 3-2 Villa