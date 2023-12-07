Report: King brace sees Palace into FA Youth Cup fourth round

Almost two weeks on from the chaotic nine-goal thriller against Fulham in the Under 18 Premier League Cup, the young Eagles were back in action as they travelled to the south west to face Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

There was a single change to the side which progressed against Fulham, with George King returning in place of Seb Williams who dropped to the bench.

Palace got off to a strong start, enjoying more of the ball in the Plymouth half and creating a number of half-chances. Jesse Derry, on set piece duty, whipped in a corner towards the edge of the six-yard box and picked out King.

The centre-back found himself unmarked after making a run towards the ball and flicked on Derry’s corner into the side netting at the far post.