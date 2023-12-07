Report: King brace sees Palace into FA Youth Cup fourth round

Summary
King returned as the only change to the side
He headed Palace ahead inside the opening 10 minutes
Palace had a succession of chances to double their lead
Plymouth equalised on the stroke of half-time through Roberts
HT: Plymouth 1-1 Palace
Both sides were passing and probing to find a way in front
Eastwood made a strong stop to deny Plymouth, while Marsh saw a shot blocked
King headed Palace ahead once more with 10 minutes remaining
Eastwood tipped Hatch’s header onto the crossbar
Palace withstood late Plymouth pressure in stoppage time
FT: Plymouth 1-2 Palace
Palace progress to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup