Report: Corke hat-trick sinks Palace

Two changes to the side which drew with Reading, with Okoli and Osei coming in
1 - GOAL: Norwich take the lead early on via Tree
8 - GOAL: Palace level with a well-taken header from Casey
11 - GOAL: Corke puts the hosts back in front
23: Danaher sees a free-kick turned behind
36: Casey fires narrowly over the bar after great work from Danaher
37: Okoli forces a save from the Norwich Trialist ‘keeper
44: Osei’s effort is deflected and tipped over the bar
HT: Norwich 2-1 Palace
58: Whyte’s strike is scuffed and held by Trialist
60: Benamar’s goalbound free-kick is saved
63 - GOAL: Corke nets another for Norwich
67: Mason makes a diving stop to deny Domeracki
84: Tree hits the woodwork with a long-range effort
90+2 - GOAL: Corke completes his hat-trick
FT: Norwich 4-1 Palace