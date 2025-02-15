Report: Corke hat-trick sinks Palace

Following on from making it 10 games unbeaten in the Under 18 Premier League South with a draw against Reading, Crystal Palace U18s headed to Norfolk to take on Norwich City.

There were two changes to the side which drew with the Royals, with Chuks Okoli and Jerome Osei coming in for Joel Drakes-Thomas and Zack Henry.

Palace found themselves on the backfoot almost immediately, as the hosts took the lead in the opening minute of the game. Ben Tree managed to find space inside the box to finish on his right foot to give the Canaries a lead.

Norwich’s lead was short-lived, however, as the young Eagles hit back seven minutes later. Benji Casey netted his sixth of the campaign with a header from close range.