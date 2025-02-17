Report & Highlights: Palace sweep aside Villa in comfortable victory

Summary
França starts in return from injury
7: Grehan wins it in the final third, but drags a shot wide
11 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi finishes off a great move from back to front
31: Cardines sees an effort saved by Emery
38: Reid and França see two quickfire efforts stopped
45 - GOAL: Palace double their lead on the stroke of half-time through Reid
HT: Palace 2-0 Villa
50: Ola-Adebomi almost nets a second after great work from França
52: França’s curling effort is just wide
55: Kporha holds off a challenge inside the box and sees his shot saved
58: Emery denies Kporha yet again
74 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi notches Palace’s third from the spot
81: Marsh almost nets a fourth, but it’s deflected out
90: Izquierdo makes a strong save to keep the clean sheet intact
FT: Palace 3-0 Villa