Report & Highlights: Palace sweep aside Villa in comfortable victory

A week on from the comeback victory away at Stoke City, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on home soil as they welcomed Aston Villa to the VBS Community Stadium.

There were four changes to the side which beat the Potters, with Caleb Kporha, Rio Cardines, Cormac Austin and first-team forward Matheus França all coming on for Joe Gibbard, Finley Marjoram, Kaden Rodney and Jesse Derry.

The 20-year-old França was returning after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, following a brief cameo appearance against Doncaster in the FA Cup fourth round last week.

Palace were on the front foot early on, with the vocal backing of the support in Sutton on the night, and looked to get their noses in front.