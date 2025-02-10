Report: Ola-Adebomi inspires second-half comeback v Potters

Two weeks on from the 2-2 draw with Norwich City at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-21s headed north to take on Stoke City.

Head coach Darren Powell made six changes to the side which drew with the Canaries, as Jackson Izquierdo, Joe Gibbard, Jake Grante, Finley Marjoram, Dylan Reid and Jesse Derry all came in.

Louie Moulden, Caleb Kporha, Rob Holding, Franco Umeh, Jack Wells-Morrison, Luke Plange all dropped out of the squad.

Palace almost took the lead inside the opening three minutes. Derry’s surging run down the left hand side saw him find Hindolo Mustapha on the edge of the box. The midfielder skipped past two challenges, but somehow managed to divert his effort just wide of the post.

Play was intermittently broken up in the opening quarter of the game, as both sides sustained lengthy injuries which required on-field treatment.