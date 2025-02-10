Report: Ola-Adebomi inspires second-half comeback v Potters

Summary
-
Six changes to the side which drew with Norwich
-
3: Mustapha comes close to putting Palace ahead early on
-
20: Play is broken up due to lengthy injuries to both sides
-
25: Browne makes a fantastic goal line clearance
-
28: Ola-Adebomi, Reid and Rodney all have chances for an opener
-
34 - GOAL: Curley puts Stoke ahead from a free-kick
-
45+1: Izquierdo makes a good stop to deny Jeffers
-
HT: Stoke 1-0 Palace
-
50: Derry’s effort is turned behind
-
53: Jeffers and Gromek go close for Stoke
-
69: Izquierdo makes a fingertip stop to deny Chibueze
-
79 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi levels for Palace from the spot
-
83 - GOAL: Palace take the lead with a fine finish from Ola-Adebomi
-
FT: Stoke 1-2 Palace