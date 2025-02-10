Skip navigation

      Report: Ola-Adebomi inspires second-half comeback v Potters

      Match reports
      Stoke City U21
      1
      Curley 34'
      2
      Crystal Palace U21
      Ola-Adebomi 78' 83'

      On a cold Monday afternoon at Clayton Wood, Crystal Palace Under-21s came from a goal behind to emerge 1-2 winners against Stoke City. A late second-half brace from Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw the side claim all three points.

      Summary

      • Six changes to the side which drew with Norwich

      • 3: Mustapha comes close to putting Palace ahead early on

      • 20: Play is broken up due to lengthy injuries to both sides

      • 25: Browne makes a fantastic goal line clearance

      • 28: Ola-Adebomi, Reid and Rodney all have chances for an opener

      • 34 - GOAL: Curley puts Stoke ahead from a free-kick

      • 45+1: Izquierdo makes a good stop to deny Jeffers

      • HT: Stoke 1-0 Palace

      • 50: Derry’s effort is turned behind

      • 53: Jeffers and Gromek go close for Stoke

      • 69: Izquierdo makes a fingertip stop to deny Chibueze

      • 79 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi levels for Palace from the spot

      • 83 - GOAL: Palace take the lead with a fine finish from Ola-Adebomi

      • FT: Stoke 1-2 Palace

      Two weeks on from the 2-2 draw with Norwich City at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-21s headed north to take on Stoke City.

      Head coach Darren Powell made six changes to the side which drew with the Canaries, as Jackson Izquierdo, Joe Gibbard, Jake Grante, Finley Marjoram, Dylan Reid and Jesse Derry all came in.

      Louie Moulden, Caleb Kporha, Rob Holding, Franco Umeh, Jack Wells-Morrison, Luke Plange all dropped out of the squad.

      Palace almost took the lead inside the opening three minutes. Derry’s surging run down the left hand side saw him find Hindolo Mustapha on the edge of the box. The midfielder skipped past two challenges, but somehow managed to divert his effort just wide of the post.

      Play was intermittently broken up in the opening quarter of the game, as both sides sustained lengthy injuries which required on-field treatment.

      Luke Browne made a fantastic goal line clearance to deny Adrial Walker 25 minutes in, after the Stoke forward found himself in behind.

      Palace had further chances at the other end with Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Kaden Rodney and Reid all testing Stoke ‘keeper Alfie Brooks.

      It was the hosts who took the lead, however, with 34 minutes on the clock. Ruben Curley gave Stoke the lead on his debut, with a well-struck free-kick from the edge of the box.

      There was nearly a second for the Potters just before the break, though Izquierdo managed to make a strong stop to deny Keke Jeffers.

      The Eagles had it all to do in the second-half and started brightly. Five minutes in, Ola-Adebomi saw an effort blocked and the follow-up from Derry was turned behind by Brooks.

      Jeffers and Wiktor Gromek had attempts for Stoke which were wide of the mark, prior to the game being held up for over 10 minutes due to a change of referee.

      Izquierdo made a fingertip save to deny a goalbound effort from Chinonso Chibueze with 20 minutes remaining, while Palace’s rearguard action also blocked efforts shortly before this.

      Grante was brought down inside the box with just over 10 minutes remaining, and Ola-Adeomi stepped up from 12-yards to send Brooks the wrong way and level proceedings.

      Momentum was in Palace’s favour and Ola-Adebomi was wheeling away in celebration five minutes later. The forward dinked in an effort from close range over Brooks, after being played through by Grante, at the tightest of angles.

      Powell and his side held on through the remainder of the game, including 10 minutes of stoppage time, to emerge with all three points. The result means the side now move up to ninth place in the Premier League 2, level on points with Sunderland and one ahead of Liverpool.

      Stoke: Brooks (GK), Gromek, Gyimah (Giani, 83), Griffin, Grogan, Kelly (Otegbayo, 63), Griffiths, Curley, Walker (Watts, 83), Chibueze, Jeffers.

      Subs not used: Willox, Cooper (GK).

      Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Gibbard, Grante, Browne, Grehan, Reid (Marsh, 76), Marjoram (Cardines, 64), Rodney (Austin, 50), Ola-Adebomi, Mustapha, Derry.

      Subs not used: King, Akinwale.

