U18s Report: Resilient Palace victorious over Villa

Just a few minutes later Villa had a second chance, but Izquierdo made yet another good save, preventing Wilson from scoring. Palace had a flurry of chances going into the final ten minutes, with substitute Junior Dixon and Cormac Austin both trying their luck.
Unfortunately, it was the away side who got one back through Lutz, who raced onto a long ball from Omari Kellyman and slotted into the Palace net.
There were nine minutes of added time after a number of second-half stoppages for injuries, which saw some good Palace chances going unrewarded. Dixon saw off three Villa players before playing in Bell, who couldn't find the third goal, before Dixon himself had a chance of his own in the 96th minute but again was unlucky not to score.
After a solid defensive display in the final minutes, the young Eagles held out for a well-deserved win.The win sees the U18s remain in second place, three points clear of third-place Chelsea.
Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Marjoram, Grante, Jemide, Cardines, Austin, Bell, Gibbard, Socoliche (Mustapha, 90+2), Marsh, Agbinone (Dixon, 76)
Subs not used: Barton, Shala, Williams
Aston Villa: Wright, Barber, Softley, Smith, Rhoades (Munroe, 45), Mitchell, Onuchukwu (Lutz, 45), Barnes (Alcock, 45), Wilson, Kellyman, Simpson (Pavey, 80)
Subs not used: Hammond