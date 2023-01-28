U18s Report: Resilient Palace victorious over Villa

After a resounding 4-0 away win against Fulham, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back at the Academy for a home game against Aston Villa after a two-week break.

There was only one change for the young Eagles as defender Finley Marjoram came in for his first start for the U18s, replacing Vonnte Williams.

Palace had an early scare in the third minute though Mofe Jemide prevented a Villa goal with an acrobatic goal-line clearance, and quickly found themselves with a chance of their own through Asher Agbinone, who cut in from the left and curled a shot towards goal that hit the crossbar.

Fifteen minutes in, Palace opened the scoring. Marjoram chalked an impressive assist on his first start - winning the ball in the midfield and playing it across the box to striker Zach Marsh, who neatly finished past James Wright in the Villa net.