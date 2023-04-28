U21s Report: Rovers dent Palace’s push for second

The south Lononders had a few half-chances as the half wore on: another effort from Mooney was skewed wide, while Ozoh forced Eastham into save with a strong effort from the edge of the box.
Palace were eventually put to the sword as a third goal for Blackburn 10 minutes from time sealed all three points. Burns broke from inside his own half and managed to get to the six-yard box before backheeling the ball into the path of substitute Charlie Weston who couldn’t miss from point blank range.
There was a chance of a late consolation in stoppage time, however second-half substitute David Omilabu just dinked the ball over the bar after getting on the end of a quickly taken throw from Seán Grehan.
A second defeat on the bounce means the Eagles remain in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1 - two points clear of Liverpool in fourth, though they have now played a game more than their Merseyside counterparts.
Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Trialist, Rodney, Balmer, Grehan, Adaramola, Ozoh, Raymond (Umeh, 60), Vigor (Omilabu, 77), Akinwale, Mooney (Reid, 83).
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Sheridan.
Blackburn Rovers: Eastham (GK), Duru, Batty, Gamble, Phillips, Mola, O’Grady, Montgomery, Leonard, Gilsenan (Weston, 67), Burns (Wood, 81).
Subs not used: Honor (GK), Gent, Walker.