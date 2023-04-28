U21s Report: Rovers dent Palace’s push for second

After losing to Wolves earlier in the week, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action just four days later as they hosted Blackburn Rovers in their penultimate League game of the season.

Manager Darren Powell made two changes to the side, with Trialist and Matty Vigor coming in for Danny Imray and Noah Watson.

The visitors got off to a strong start, enjoying more of the ball and creating the majority of the chances. Kaden Rodney blocked Zak Gilsenan’s effort inside the box, after the forward received the ball from his strike partner Harry Leonard.

It was Leonard who put Blackburn ahead a quarter of an hour in. A free-kick worked out wide saw Jake Batty whip a dangerous ball into the box which Leonard rose highest to get on the end of and divert goalwards.