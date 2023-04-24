U21s Report: Wolves end Palace’s unbeaten run

A week on from the chaotic 3-3 comeback against West Ham United with 10-men, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final away game of the season.

Manager Darren Powell made three changes to the side which drew against the Hammers, with Owen Goodman, Seán Grehan and Fionn Mooney coming in for Joe Whitworth, Jack Wells-Morrison and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

There wasn’t much to separate the two sides in the opening exchanges. Palace had chances through Grehan and Jadan Raymond: the former seeing an effort from 20-yards skewed wide, while the latter’s shot was blocked.

Wolves’ best chances early on came through two free-kicks. The first saw Alfie Pond glance a header just wide and the second resulted in Owen Farmer lashing a shot just wide of the post.