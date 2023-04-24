U21s Report: Wolves end Palace’s unbeaten run

Palace had it all to do if they were to salvage something from this game with 10-men in the second-half, but their misery was compounded as Fraser completed his hat-trick just seven minutes after the restart. A quickly worked one-two inside the box between Ty Barnett and Fraser saw the ball fall to the forward to finish inside the six-yard box.
Farmer all but sealed the points for the hosts, as he added a fifth for them just two minutes later. A loose clearance saw the ball headed on into the path of the onrushing Farmer and he managed to get in the act with a fierce shot across the face of goal that just crept in.
In the final half an hour of the game, Goodman pulled off two strong stops to prevent Wolves’ Tyler Roberts from adding more to their tally. The first was a strong save low down from Roberts’ header, while the second was a great reaction stop to tip a strong effort over the bar.
The woodwork was hit by both sides as the game trickled into stoppage time. Imray was picked out by a great diagonal ball from Kofi Balmer and the right-back’s shot across goal bounced off the inside of the post and back out. At the other end, Barnett rattled the crossbar with a shot from 20-yards out.
With four minutes of time added on played, the referee put Palace out of their misery. The result means they remain in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, a point behind Chelsea and two clear of Liverpool.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Moulden (GK), Lembikisa, Tipton, Pond, Hubner, Griffiths (Esen, 74), Hodge, Hesketh (Roberts, 66), Barnet, Farmer, Fraser (Birtwistle, 83).
Subs not used: Young (GK), Mabete.
Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Imray, Grehan, Balmer, Watson, Adaramola, Ozoh, Rodney, Raymond, Akinwale (Vigor, 66), Mooney (Umeh, 45).
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Omilabu, Trialist.