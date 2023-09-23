Report: Palace edged out by Fulham in seven-goal thriller

Fulham pressed hard after the interval to find an equaliser, and Eastwood was called into action just three minutes into the second half. Callum Osmand, who replaced goal scorer Olyott during the break, was played in behind and forced a big save from Eastwood, who showed great reactions at his near post.
The home side continued to apply pressure, and this paid off in the 68th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Gordon’s cross into the box was fired straight at Elliott, who was adjudged to have handled the ball, even though he appeared to have his hands tucked in.
Nonetheless, the penalty was given, and Palace’s players would have felt justice was served as Eastwood guessed the right way on this occasion, diving to his right to deny Osmand his brace. Osmand responded well to his miss, however, and got the leveller six minutes later.
After being played in one on one by Joshua King, Eastwood could do nothing on this occasion to prevent Osmand stroking the ball past him. Quinn’s side looked to regain their lead straightaway, as they broke through Marsh who was pulled back by Tabares, the defender receiving the third yellow card of the match for his troubles.
Fulham completed their comeback in the 79th minute through Chibby Nwoko. They built up play down the left-hand side and Gordon cut the ball back across the box toward the penalty spot, where Nwoko got on the end of it, sweeping the ball into the bottom right-hand corner through numerous Palace bodies.
Goals came at either end during the 12 minutes of stoppage time which was played. The young Eagles got caught chasing the equaliser, allowing Loupalo-Bi to pick up the ball and play in substitute Seth Ridgeon, who had come on just moments earlier, who made a run into the box and drove the ball home from close range.
The south Londoners were offered hope with minutes to play when the referee pointed to the spot for the third time. After Dino Kaiser had parried Rio Cardines shot from distance, Marsh was able to pick up the loose ball and was taken down by Nsasi. Palace’s No. 9 made no mistake from the spot, sending Kaiser the wrong way to seal his hattrick.
Unfortunately, there was not enough time for Palace to find an equaliser, and the referee blew his whistle which signalled defeat for Quinn’s side. The loss sees Palace slip to seventh in the U18 Premier League South after results elsewhere, as they remain on seven points, two points off of second-placed Chelsea.
Fulham: Kaiser (GK), De Jesus, Amissah, Tabares (Ridgeon, 90), Nsasi, Nwoko, Olyott (Osmand, HT), Gofford, Loupalo-Bi, King (Ali-Wahid, 90), Gordon.
Subs not used: Park (GK), Bogle-Campbell.
Palace: Eastwood, Adams-Collman, Cardines, Austin, Grante, King, Whyte (Elliott, 38), Williams, Marsh, Dashi (Omobolaji, 65), Derry (Walker-Smith, 74).
Subs not used: Hill (GK), Lusale.