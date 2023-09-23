Report: Palace edged out by Fulham in seven-goal thriller

One week after the 1-1 draw at Leicester City, Crystal Palace U18s were on the road again, this time at London rivals Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League South.

Head coach Rob Quinn named an unchanged side from the team which earned a point in the East-Midlands last time out.

It was an even opening 10 minutes with chances coming at either end and Jesse Derry drew the first booking of the match after some clever play down the left-hand side in the 11th minute.

In the 18th minute, the young Eagles made the breakthrough. Zach Marsh showed grit and determination to take the ball off of Eddy Nsasi and drive into the box, before getting past the defender on the by-line and finishing brilliantly from a tight angle.

No less than eight minutes later, the Palace captain had a second. George King made a wonderful run from the back to start the attack which would end in a goal. Marsh showed brilliant hold up play, receiving the ball from Seb Williams with his back to goal, holding off Samuel Tabares, turning, and shooting across goal into the bottom right-hand corner.

Billy Eastwood made a big save in the 41st minute, tipping a powerful strike from Tom Olyott over the crossbar. Nonetheless, Olyott would get another chance at goal just two minutes later, this time from the penalty spot.

Leon Elliott, who had come on to replace the injured Tyler Whyte in the 38th minute, was adjudged to have taken down Lemar Gordon inside the box and Olyott made no mistake from the spot, sending Eastwood the wrong way to offer the Cottagers a lifeline just before the break.

Jake Grante made a superb block just before half-time, throwing himself in the way of Olyott’s fierce strike to prevent the score from being 2-2.