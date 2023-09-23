Skip navigation
Report: Palace edged out by Fulham in seven-goal thriller

Match reports
Fulham U18
4
Olyott 44'
Osmand 74'
Nwoko 78'
Ridgeon 90+6'
3
Crystal Palace U18
Marsh 18' 26' 90+8'

Fulham Under-18s came from behind to beat Crystal Palace Under-18s 4-3 in at Motspur Park. Palace fired into a two-goal lead thanks to a Zach Marsh brace, but goals from Tom Olyott, Callum Osmand, Chibby Nwoko and Seth Ridgeon saw the hosts take the lead before Marsh completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Summary

  • Quinn names an unchanged side from the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out
  • Marsh puts Palace ahead in the 18th minute with a delightful finish from a tight angle
  • The captain gets a brace eight minutes later with a smart bit of hold-up play followed by a precise strike into the bottom right-hand corner
  • Fulham get a goal back moments before half-time from the penalty spot through Olyott
  • HT: Fulham 1–2 Palace
  • Fulham are awarded a penalty for a handball which Eastwood saves in the 69th minute
  • Half-time substitute Osmand equalises after being played through by King
  • Nwoko completes the comeback four minutes later with a low driven finish into the bottom right-hand corner
  • Fulham add a fourth in stoppage time through second-half substitute Ridgeon
  • Palace get one back from the spot as Marsh wins the penalty and then converts to seal his hattrick
  • FT: Fulham 4-3 Palace

One week after the 1-1 draw at Leicester City, Crystal Palace U18s were on the road again, this time at London rivals Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League South.

Head coach Rob Quinn named an unchanged side from the team which earned a point in the East-Midlands last time out.

It was an even opening 10 minutes with chances coming at either end and Jesse Derry drew the first booking of the match after some clever play down the left-hand side in the 11th minute.

In the 18th minute, the young Eagles made the breakthrough. Zach Marsh showed grit and determination to take the ball off of Eddy Nsasi and drive into the box, before getting past the defender on the by-line and finishing brilliantly from a tight angle.

No less than eight minutes later, the Palace captain had a second. George King made a wonderful run from the back to start the attack which would end in a goal. Marsh showed brilliant hold up play, receiving the ball from Seb Williams with his back to goal, holding off Samuel Tabares, turning, and shooting across goal into the bottom right-hand corner.

Billy Eastwood made a big save in the 41st minute, tipping a powerful strike from Tom Olyott over the crossbar. Nonetheless, Olyott would get another chance at goal just two minutes later, this time from the penalty spot.

Leon Elliott, who had come on to replace the injured Tyler Whyte in the 38th minute, was adjudged to have taken down Lemar Gordon inside the box and Olyott made no mistake from the spot, sending Eastwood the wrong way to offer the Cottagers a lifeline just before the break.

Jake Grante made a superb block just before half-time, throwing himself in the way of Olyott’s fierce strike to prevent the score from being 2-2.

Fulham pressed hard after the interval to find an equaliser, and Eastwood was called into action just three minutes into the second half. Callum Osmand, who replaced goal scorer Olyott during the break, was played in behind and forced a big save from Eastwood, who showed great reactions at his near post.

The home side continued to apply pressure, and this paid off in the 68th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Gordon’s cross into the box was fired straight at Elliott, who was adjudged to have handled the ball, even though he appeared to have his hands tucked in.

Nonetheless, the penalty was given, and Palace’s players would have felt justice was served as Eastwood guessed the right way on this occasion, diving to his right to deny Osmand his brace. Osmand responded well to his miss, however, and got the leveller six minutes later.

After being played in one on one by Joshua King, Eastwood could do nothing on this occasion to prevent Osmand stroking the ball past him. Quinn’s side looked to regain their lead straightaway, as they broke through Marsh who was pulled back by Tabares, the defender receiving the third yellow card of the match for his troubles.

Fulham completed their comeback in the 79th minute through Chibby Nwoko. They built up play down the left-hand side and Gordon cut the ball back across the box toward the penalty spot, where Nwoko got on the end of it, sweeping the ball into the bottom right-hand corner through numerous Palace bodies.

Goals came at either end during the 12 minutes of stoppage time which was played. The young Eagles got caught chasing the equaliser, allowing Loupalo-Bi to pick up the ball and play in substitute Seth Ridgeon, who had come on just moments earlier, who made a run into the box and drove the ball home from close range.

The south Londoners were offered hope with minutes to play when the referee pointed to the spot for the third time. After Dino Kaiser had parried Rio Cardines shot from distance, Marsh was able to pick up the loose ball and was taken down by Nsasi. Palace’s No. 9 made no mistake from the spot, sending Kaiser the wrong way to seal his hattrick.

Unfortunately, there was not enough time for Palace to find an equaliser, and the referee blew his whistle which signalled defeat for Quinn’s side. The loss sees Palace slip to seventh in the U18 Premier League South after results elsewhere, as they remain on seven points, two points off of second-placed Chelsea.

Fulham: Kaiser (GK), De Jesus, Amissah, Tabares (Ridgeon, 90), Nsasi, Nwoko, Olyott (Osmand, HT), Gofford, Loupalo-Bi, King (Ali-Wahid, 90), Gordon.

Subs not used: Park (GK), Bogle-Campbell.

Palace: Eastwood, Adams-Collman, Cardines, Austin, Grante, King, Whyte (Elliott, 38), Williams, Marsh, Dashi (Omobolaji, 65), Derry (Walker-Smith, 74).

Subs not used: Hill (GK), Lusale.

