Report: Brighton battered by Palace in PL2 play-offs

Two weeks on from their final game of the Premier League 2 regular season against Chelsea, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to the VBS Community Stadium for their first Premier League 2 play-off game.

Head coach Darren Powell made two changes to the side which faced Chelsea, giving starts to Rio Cardines and Mofe Jemide in place of Jake Grante and Zach Marsh. Joel Drakes-Thomas featured on the bench for the first time at this level.

Palace started on the front-foot, with the backing of a vocal crowd at Sutton. Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw an effort blocked, while Franco Umeh saw an effort rustle the side netting.

Brighton did come venturing down the Palace end for their first chance of the game, however Kaden Rodney did brilliantly to slide in at the last to deny the visitors.