Report: Brighton battered by Palace in PL2 play-offs

Summary
Two changes as Cardines and Jemide come into the side
6: Ola-Adebomi has an early shot blocked, Umeh hits the side netting
8: Rodney makes a vital block to deny Brighton
15: Mustapha’s effort from a narrow angle is saved
19: Rodney finds Ola-Adebomi with a great ball, but his effort is saved
23 - GOAL: MUSTAPHA SMASHES PALACE AHEAD
35: Brighton hit the side netting
37 - GOAL: UMEH DOUBLES THE LEAD FROM CLOSE RANGE
HT: Palace 2-0 Brighton
50: Jemide slides in well to deny Brighton
52 - GOAL: Knight scores for Brighton
55: Moulden makes a good save to deny a curling Brighton effort
56 - GOAL: KPORHA NETS A SOLO EFFORT
63: Cardines fires over in search of a fourth
66: Palace counter brilliantly, but it’s saved by the ‘keeper
90+1: Brighton nearly pull one back late on
90+2: Ola-Adebomi’s attempt at getting a fourth is stopped
FT: Palace 3-1 Brighton
Palace progress to the PL2 play-off quarter-finals