Report & Highlights: Palace through to PL2 play-offs despite Chelsea defeat

Ten days on from their dramatic 5-2 win away from home against West Ham United, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed London rivals Chelsea to Sutton in their final Premier League 2 league phase game.

Head coach Darren Powell made one change to the side which beat the Hammers, with Joe Gibbard coming in to replace Dylan Reid in midfield. Dean Benamar featured on the bench for the first time at U21s level.

Palace nearly got off to the perfect start early on, with the in-form Ademola Ola-Adebomi seeing a shot deflect past Ted Curd in the Chelsea goal, but narrowly wide of the post.

Chelsea took the lead with their first attack of the game, shortly after the quarter of an hour mark. An incisive ball in behind found Ronnie Stutter on the left hand side and the Chelsea winger cut it back across the box for Genesis Antwi to finish from close range.

The visitors were on top after taking the lead and enjoyed more of the ball and created more chances. Ishe Samuels-Smith nearly found the second for Chelsea after the half-hour mark, following a corner, but Louie Moulden made a strong save to deny him.