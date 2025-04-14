Report & Highlights: Palace through to PL2 play-offs despite Chelsea defeat

Summary
Gibbard came into the side for Reid as the only change
2: Ola-Adebomi sees a shot deflected out early on
18 - GOAL: Chelsea take the lead via Antwi
24: Moulden makes a good stop to deny Samuels-Smith from a corner
35: Hughes’ shot on a break is blocked
43: Ola-Adebomi sees another shot blocked inside the box
45: Grante scores to level, but it’s ruled out for offside
45+1: Browne blocks McNeilly’s effort inside the box
HT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
51: Moulden makes himself big to deny Samuels-Smith
55: Stutter hits the crossbar with a header
65 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi levels for Palace
70 - GOAL: McNeilly reclaims the lead for Chelsea
75 - GOAL: Stutter adds a third for Chelsea
85: Cardines and Williams almost combine to pull one back
90+4 - GOAL: Olise scores for Chelsea
90+7 - GOAL: Umeh pulls one back, but it’s too late for Palace
FT: Palace 2-4 Chelsea