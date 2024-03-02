Report & Highlights: Palace fall in U18 PL Cup semi-final to Man Utd

Two weeks on from the defeat to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled up north to face Manchester United in the semi-final of the U18 Premier League Cup.

There were two changes to the side, with Marcus Hill making his debut between the sticks and Rio Cardines returning from international duty with Trinidad and Tobago Under-20s. The pair came in for Billy Eastwood and Kai-Reece Adams-Collman who dropped to the bench.

Palace started the first half strongly, pressing from the front and unsettling the Man Utd defence, though neither side really fashioned a clear chance of note in the opening 15 minutes.

Man Utd’s captain Finlay McAllister had the first attempt on goal from either side just over a quarter of an hour in, but Jake Grante was on hand to get his body in the way. The 18-year-old centre-back recently featured for the Under-21s on Monday in their 3-0 win over Wolves.

The first effort for the hosts was a sign of things to come, as they continued to enjoy more of the ball and created further chances. Hill reacted brilliantly to deny an Ethan Wheatley effort, and a follow-up effort from Bendito Mantato was blocked by captain Mofe Jemide.

Jemide made two more goal-saving blocks as the half went on, denying Wheatley and James Scanlon, but on the stroke of half-time the hosts took the lead.

A surging run from Reece Munro saw him pick Scanlon out on the right hand side. The forward slipped in McAllister and the Manchester United captain finished with a first-time effort from a tight angle.

The young Eagles’ first-half resilience was broken and they went into the break with it all to do in the second.