      Report & Highlights: Sensational stoppage time strikes see Palace topple West Ham

      Match reports
      West Ham United U21
      2
      Orford 26' 69'
      5
      Crystal Palace U21
      Ola-Adebomi 47' 90+5'
      Kporha 80'
      Umeh-Chibueze 90'
      Williams 90+8'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s came back from being a goal down at half-time to win 2-5 away at West Ham United on a warm April evening at Rush Green. Three late goals in stoppage time, following two earlier equalisers in the second-half saw Palace leave East London with all three points in the bag.

      Summary

      • Kporha came in for Cardines as the only change to the side

      • 15: Ola-Adebomi has Palace’s first chance that’s parried away

      • 19: Umeh nearly catches the ‘keeper out with a narrow free-kick

      • 26 - GOAL: Orford puts West Ham ahead

      • 30: Moulden makes a good save to deny Moore

      • 39: Umeh’s fierce shot is parried behind and Kporha’s follow-up is blocked

      • HT: West Ham 1-0 Palace

      • 47 - GOAL: Palace level immediately after the restart through Ola-Adebomi

      • 50: Mustapha and Marsh almost put Palace ahead

      • 69 - GOAL: West Ham reclaim the lead as Orford scores again

      • 71: Kporha almost finds Marsh to respond instantly

      • 80 - GOAL: Kporha puts the Eagles back on level terms

      • 90 - GOAL: Umeh gives Palace the lead late on

      • 90+2: Cardines fires over from close range

      • 90+4: Umeh hits the post

      • 90+5 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi nets another to put the game beyond doubt

      • 90+8 - GOAL: Williams puts the icing on the cake, scoring with his first touch

      • FT: West Ham 2-5 Palace

      U21 Match Highlights: West Ham United 2-5 Crystal Palace

      Just under three weeks on from the outstanding 3-2 comeback away at Manchester City, Crystal Palace Under-21s were on the road once again for their final away game of the Premier League 2 league phase.

      There was a single change to the side, with Caleb Kporha coming in for Rio Cardines at right wing-back. Palace and West Ham both came into this game having already qualified for a spot in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

      In the opening quarter of an hour, there wasn’t much to separate the two sides as neither could fashion a clear-cut chance. Ola-Adebomi then struck a fierce attempt on goal exactly 15 minutes in, but Finlay Merrick managed to parry it away.

      Franco Umeh then threatened with a free-kick from the narrowest of angles a few minutes later, though West Ham managed to clear it away at the near post.

      It took just over 25 minutes for a side to find the opening goal and it went to the hosts. While they had been threatening in behind and winning corners - the opener came from them keeping the ball alive from a corner, where Kamarai Swyer picked out Lewis Orford to sweep home on his left foot.

      Momentum was in West Ham’s favour after going a goal in front, and they continued to threaten and look dominant on the ball. Luke Browne and Jake Grante both made vital interceptions to cut out attacks, while Louie Moulden also made a good stop at his near post to deny Sean Moore.

      Palace did not want to go into the break behind and pushed for an equaliser as the first-half went on. Kporha and Mustapha combined well down the right hand side on multiple occasions to no avail, while Umeh saw another effort sting the palms of Herrick.

      Despite their best efforts in the final stages of the first-half, they went into the break a goal behind. However, with a point to prove, the south Londoners came racing out the blocks in the second-half and managed to draw level immediately.

      A free-kick from out wide was played in by Dylan Reid, the Hammers’ defence and ‘keeper couldn’t properly clear it away as it fell to Ola-Adebomi who lashed in a strike which deflected up and into the roof of the net.

      Mustapha and Zach Marsh were combining well behind Ola-Adebomi shortly after drawing level and almost put Palace ahead moments later. The former slipped the latter in behind, only for Herrick to save, and the follow-up effort from Mustapha was turned behind.

      Space was available down the flanks and Palace continued to exploit it as the half went on. George King, in his fourth consecutive start at U21s level, charged down the left-hand side and combined well with Umeh, though the Palace No. 7 saw his shot hit the side netting.

      West Ham managed to reclaim the lead with 20 minutes remaining, Orford once again getting on the scoresheet. The hosts managed to capitalise on a brief man advantage, with Browne receiving treatment on the sidelines.

      The Eagles were not disheartened and showed an immediate desire to draw level. Kporha again pushed on down the right, beating his man and forcing a clearance to deny a tap-in for Marsh.

      Kporha was awarded for his efforts down the right in the 80th minute, as he managed to score the equaliser. An exceptional cross-field ball from Reid was weighted perfectly for Kporha to run onto and this time the right wing-back managed to cut inside and fire an effort in off the post on his weaker left foot.

      Palace were by no means settling for a point on the road after equalising for the second time in the second-half, they wanted all three in the time that remained. Kporha again spearheading the attack kept it alive and won it back inside the box for Ola-Adebomi - who in turn layed it off for Umeh, but unfortunately his effort was saved.

      In the final minute of the 90 allocated, Palace finally took the lead that their effort deserved. An inch-perfect through ball from Reid picked Umeh out in behind who had timed his run to perfection. Taking it in his stride, the Irishman made no mistake to finish past Herrick with a first-time strike.

      Umeh’s strike to put Palace ahead came just before the announcement of seven added minutes rang around Rush Green. That was music to the ears of the Eagles in yellow, as they charged forward with more attacks.

      Cardines, who had come on as a second-half substitute, was played in by Umeh and with the goal gaping he somehow managed to fire over the bar from close range. This was quickly followed up by an Umeh strike which rattled the woodwork all within four of the added eight minutes.

      These quickfire chances came about through West Ham throwing caution to the wind, and they were duly made to pay in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Ola-Adebomi added a fourth for Palace. Played in by Mustapha, Ola-Adebomi had time and space inside the box to finish with ease.

      Shortly after netting and assisting the fourth, Mustapha and Ola-Adebomi were replaced by Seb Williams and Joe Gibbard, who remarkably combined for a fifth goal just two minutes later.

      Gibbard out on the right picked up the ball from Kporha and played a good low cross into the box which Williams diverted in for his first ever goal at U21s level - with his first touch after coming on.

      The final whistle came moments after Williams’ goal, bringing an end to a chaotic second-half and final eight minutes of time added on. The victory means Palace move up to fifth place in the Premier League 2 with one game remaining against Chelsea on Monday, 14th April.

      Tickets are available for this clash against the Blues at the VBS Community Stadium from just £1 - click HERE for more info.

      West Ham: Herrick (GK), Briggs, Brown (Golambeckis, 68), Akpata, Casey, Mayers, Swyer, Orford, Ajala, Fearon (Landers, 81), Moore (Oyebade, 90).

      Subs not used: Terry (GK), Rigge.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Kporha, King, Grante, Browne (Jemide, 74), Reid, Umeh, Rodney, Ola-Adebomi (Gibbard, 90+6), Mustapha (Williams, 90+6), Marsh (Cardines, 77).

      Sub not used: Derry.

