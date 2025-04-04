Report & Highlights: Sensational stoppage time strikes see Palace topple West Ham

Summary
Kporha came in for Cardines as the only change to the side
15: Ola-Adebomi has Palace’s first chance that’s parried away
19: Umeh nearly catches the ‘keeper out with a narrow free-kick
26 - GOAL: Orford puts West Ham ahead
30: Moulden makes a good save to deny Moore
39: Umeh’s fierce shot is parried behind and Kporha’s follow-up is blocked
HT: West Ham 1-0 Palace
47 - GOAL: Palace level immediately after the restart through Ola-Adebomi
50: Mustapha and Marsh almost put Palace ahead
69 - GOAL: West Ham reclaim the lead as Orford scores again
71: Kporha almost finds Marsh to respond instantly
80 - GOAL: Kporha puts the Eagles back on level terms
90 - GOAL: Umeh gives Palace the lead late on
90+2: Cardines fires over from close range
90+4: Umeh hits the post
90+5 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi nets another to put the game beyond doubt
90+8 - GOAL: Williams puts the icing on the cake, scoring with his first touch
FT: West Ham 2-5 Palace