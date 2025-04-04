Report & Highlights: Sensational stoppage time strikes see Palace topple West Ham

Just under three weeks on from the outstanding 3-2 comeback away at Manchester City, Crystal Palace Under-21s were on the road once again for their final away game of the Premier League 2 league phase.

There was a single change to the side, with Caleb Kporha coming in for Rio Cardines at right wing-back. Palace and West Ham both came into this game having already qualified for a spot in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

In the opening quarter of an hour, there wasn’t much to separate the two sides as neither could fashion a clear-cut chance. Ola-Adebomi then struck a fierce attempt on goal exactly 15 minutes in, but Finlay Merrick managed to parry it away.

Franco Umeh then threatened with a free-kick from the narrowest of angles a few minutes later, though West Ham managed to clear it away at the near post.