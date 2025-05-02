Report: Palace smash Chelsea for six to make PL2 play-off semi-final

Just four days on from the 3-1 triumph over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the round of 16, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed London rivals Chelsea to the VBS Community Stadium for their Premier League 2 play-off quarter-final.

Head coach Darren Powell named an unchanged XI and substitutes bench to face the Blues, with Joel Drakes-Thomas in the matchday squad for the second time in four days.

The visitors had the first chance of the game, winning a free-kick early after a breakaway. Kiano Dyer stepped up and fired a curling effort just wide.

Palace’s first chance of the game came with just under 10 minutes on the clock and with it came the first goal. Hindolo Mustapha, fresh off the back of scoring a Goal of the Month nominated strike against Brighton, scored another sensational effort from 20-yards out.

A ball up from Louie Moulden was controlled well by Ola-Adebomi and was flicked on into the path of Mustapha who went on a surging run. With no one around him, he managed to blast a fierce attempt on goal which was in from the moment he hit it.