Report: Palace smash Chelsea for six to make PL2 play-off semi-final

Summary
Powell names an unchanged side from the victory over Brighton
4: Chelsea’s Dyer hits a free-kick just wide
9 - GOAL: MUSTAPHA FIRES PALACE AHEAD WITH A GREAT STRIKE
16: McNeilly heads wide for Chelsea
22: Stutter fires wide after Antwi does well in the build up
33: Moulden makes a flying stop to deny McMahon
35: Cardines scores, but it’s ruled out for offside
38: Gibbard fires just wide after great work from Ola-Adebomi
41 - GOAL: CARDINES DOUBLES THE LEAD FROM CLOSE RANGE
HT: Palace 2-0 Chelsea
50: Umeh hits the post early on in the second-half
53: Murray-Campbell fires over after a corner, Browne blocks another effort
59 - GOAL: MUSTAPHA NETS ANOTHER STUNNING STRIKE
63 - GOAL: OLA-ADEBOMI GETS IN ON THE ACT
65: George King makes a stunning goal line clearance
83 - GOAL: FIVE FOR PALACE AS OLA-ADEBOMI FINISHES A FINE MOVE
90: Drakes-Thomas almost gets a debut goal
90+5 - GOAL: MARSH SEALS THE WIN IN STYLE
FT: Palace 6-0 Chelsea
Palace progress to the Premier League 2 play-off semi-final