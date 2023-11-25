Report: Marsh-inspired Palace overcome Fulham in nine-goal thriller

Summary
Gibbard came in to the XI for his first start of the season
Marsh puts Palace ahead five minutes in from the spot
Palace withstand sustained Fulham pressure
Derry doubles the lead with a clinical finish half an hour in
Osmand pulls one back for Fulham in the 41st minute
Josh King hits the bar moments later
Loupalo-Bi levels for Fulham just over a minute later
HT: Palace 2-2 Fulham
Fulham take the lead from the spot shortly after the restart through Osmand
Osmand completes his hat-trick in the 67th minute
Palace pull one back from the spot through Marsh in the 77th minute
Marsh levels for Palace a minute later with his fifth hat-trick of the season
Mustapha strikes the crossbar in search of a winner
George King wins it for Palace in the 94th minute
FT: Palace 5-4 Fulham
Palace progress to the knockout phase as winners of Group G