Report: Marsh-inspired Palace overcome Fulham in nine-goal thriller

Just over a week on from the defeat away at Newcastle, Crystal Palace Under-18s hosted Fulham in the U18 Premier League Cup. This was their final game in Group G, knowing a win would almost guarantee their progression to the knockout phase.

There were three changes to the side, with Jake Grante, Joe Gibbard and Matteo Dash coming in for George King, Cormac Austin and Samuel Lusale. Gibbard was making his first start of the season.

The young Eagles got off to a flying start, taking the lead five minutes in. Gibbard was brought down inside the box and captain Zach Marsh stepped up from 12-yards to send the ‘keeper the wrong way.

Though Palace were ahead, it was Fulham who enjoyed more of the ball and created a number of chances in the opening quarter of the game. None of their efforts were of any trouble to the Palace defence, nor Billy Eastwood in goal.