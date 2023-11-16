Report: Spirited Palace defeated by Newcastle

Summary
Samuel Lusale starts his first game, while Jesse Derry returns from international duty
Marsh comes close to finding an opener early on
Newcastle take the lead in the ninth minute through Palmer
Derry fires narrowly wide in search of an equaliser
Adams-Collman nearly scores a sensational solo effort
Eastwood keeps Newcastle at bay towards the end of the half
HT: Newcastle 1-0 Palace
Brayson doubles the lead for Newcastle five minutes into the second-half
Marsh and Derry see chances saved on the hour-mark
Palmer adds a third for the Magpies in the 69th minute
Derry pulls one back for Palace with 10 minutes remaining
Craggs restores a three-goal advantage a few minutes later
FT: Newcastle 4-1 Palace