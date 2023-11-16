Report: Spirited Palace defeated by Newcastle

Just five days on from the 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to the North East to face Newcastle United in the U18 Premier League Cup.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two enforced changes to the side, with Matteo Dashi and Jake Grante away on international duty. Samuel Lusale, making his first start at U18s level, and the returning Jesse Derry came in for them.

The young Eagles got off to a good start, with Hindolo Mustapha slipping in Zach Marsh inside the box. He managed to get a shot away which just took a narrow deflection as it curled out and around the post.

In spite of Palace’s bright start, Newcastle took the lead in the ninth minute with their first real chance of note in the game. Darren Palmer was picked out by captain Rory Powell and managed to pick out the top corner from inside the box.

After going a goal down, Palace looked to draw level immediately and almost did so through Derry and Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.

Derry had two chances in quick succession, one where he fired just wide of the post after finding space on the edge of the box and another where his effort from a narrow angle was saved by Aidan Harris in the Newcastle goal.