Report: Ipswich stun Palace at Sutton

Three days on from a tough defeat to the first-team of AFC Wimbledon, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action under the lights at Sutton as they welcomed Ipswich Town in the Premier League Cup.

There were eight changes to the side which faced the Dons, with only Joe Whitworth, Sean Grehan and David Ozoh keeping their places in the side.

The visitors started the first-half brightly, heading onto the bar and dominating the opening 10 minutes of play. Whitworth was called into action, though only had to make routine stops during their opening salvo.

Palace’s first attempts on goal came shortly after the early period of Ipswich dominance. Franco Umeh got on the end of a cross that was dug out by Noah Watson, though his header lacked power to trouble Henry Gray in the Ipswich goal.

That, along with a corner from Justin Devenny which was met by the head of Seán Grehan, proved to be Palace’s best chances of the half.