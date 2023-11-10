Report: Ipswich stun Palace at Sutton

He almost secured a brace on the hour-mark - driving through the middle of the park and attempting to curl one into the corner from the edge of the box, though his effort was parried away by Gray.
The Eagles managed to grab another with 20 minutes remaining through second-half substitute Danny Imray. The right-back came ghosting in at the far post to get on the end of a Roshaun Mathurin cross, finishing at the first time of asking on the volley.
Palace chances came and went in search of two goals to draw level - Mathurin fired across the face of goal, while Rodney saw a volley blocked inside the box.
Ultimately, Imray and Ozoh’s goals were in vain as Palace fell to a second defeat in three days. The result means Ipswich leapfrog Palace to the top of Group H in the Premier League Cup, with four points to their name compared to Palace’s three.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Rodney, Grehan, Francis (Adaramola, 45), Watson, Ozoh, Reid (Imray, 54), Devenny (Akinwale, 88), Umeh, Ola-Adebomi, Mathurin.
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Raymond.
Ipswich: Gray (GK), Jambang (Lavin, 78), Barbrook, Agbaje (O’Connor, 65), Mazionis, Carr, Valentine, Roberts (Turner, 82), Boatswain, Foyo, Ayinde (Oudnie-Morgan, 77)
Sub not used: Binns (GK).