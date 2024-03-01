Report & Highlights: Eagles battle past Foxes to make PL Cup quarter-finals

Summary
Francis comes in for Grante as the only change
Leicester have a succession of corners early on
Farquhar heads Palace ahead in the 14th minute
Akinwale sees a header saved by Young
Raymond and Mathurin force an own goal half an hour in
Whitworth makes a succession of saves to keep Leicester out
HT: Palace 2-0 Leicester
Richards pulls one back for Leicester two minutes into the second-half
Whitworth pulls off a strong save to deny Ewing on the hour-mark
Palace’s two-goal lead is restored as Imray heads in at the far post
With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Popov scores for Leicester
Mathurin almost picks out the top corner in the 90th minute
Whitworth makes a fantastic save in the third minute of stoppage time
FT: Palace 3-2 Leicester
Palace progress to the quarter-final of the Premier League Cup