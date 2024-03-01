Report & Highlights: Eagles battle past Foxes to make PL Cup quarter-finals

Following quickly on from their 3-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League International Cup four days ago, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Leicester City to Copers Cope for more cup action.

Head coach Darren Powell made a single change to the side ahead of this Premier League Cup round of 16 clash, with Chris Francis coming in for Jake Grante in defence.

Leicester started the first-half brightly, enjoying more of the ball and attacking right from the off. They earned a succession of corners and set pieces, though they were no trouble for Joe Whitworth in the Palace goal.

A quarter of an hour in, against the run of play, the Eagles managed to take the lead. In the second phase of a corner, Justin Devenny floated the ball back into the box.

It was flicked on by Noah Watson into Victor Akinwale, who put it back across from the byline for January signing Craig Farquhar to head home his first ever goal for Palace from close range.