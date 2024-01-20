Report: Point apiece as young Eagles held by the Foxes

Just four days on from the 5-0 thrashing of Hull City in the FA Youth Cup, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they welcomed Leicester City to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made a single change to the side which won at the MKM Stadium with Matteo Dashi coming in for Hindolo Mustapha.

Palace got off to a strong start early on, with Seb Williams hitting the post from inside the box. The ball was worked well down the left, with Dashi, Rio Cardines and Jesse Derry combining well, before it fell to Williams who struck the base of the post.

Cardines had an effort just minutes later from the edge of the box that was saved by Harry French, and a follow-up effort from Zach Marsh was blocked after Jake Grante won the ball back high up the pitch.

Leicester found themselves in behind on a counter-attack 15 minutes in, though George King did brilliantly to slide in and cut it out.

Indeed, the Foxes threatened on the counter as Palace enjoyed more of the ball for sustained periods of the game. Jake Evans was through on goal and managed to round Billy Eastwood, but Mofe Jemide on a recovery run managed to clear it away in the nick of time.

Both sides threatened as the half went on, but neither could muster a clear cut chance until first-half stoppage time. Eastwood did brilliantly to deny Jake Evans’ attempt on goal at one end, while right down the other end Joe Gibbard saw his shot from 25-yards out parried behind by French.