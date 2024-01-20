Report: Point apiece as young Eagles held by the Foxes

After the break, Palace came out with a spring in their step in search of breakthrough. Derry had two chances early on in the second-half: the first of which was blocked, while another effort from 25-yards out was just tipped behind by French in the Leicester goal.
Derry was the brightest spark for the young Eagles at the start of the second half and again came agonisingly close for the breakthrough. He took a shot on from a narrow angle, almost catching everyone by surprise, but French reacted just in time to tip it over the bar.
Leicester had chances of their own as they grew into the second-half through Toby Ononaye and Kirsten Otchere, but an excellent sliding challenge from Seb Williams and a follow up save from Eastwood kept them at bay.
With 20 minutes remaining, second-half substitute Samuel Lusale nearly made an instant impact off the bench. The forward went on a surging run into the box, though he couldn’t quite get the ball out from under his feet to get a shot away.
Palace did eventually find the breakthrough in the 75th minute and it came through none other than the in-form Zach Marsh. A dangerous corner floated in from Derry wasn’t dealt with by the Leicester defence inside the six-yard box, and, following a goalmouth scramble, Marsh got the decisive touch.
The young Eagles’ lead was short-lived, as the Foxes managed to equalise five minutes later. Cardines pulled off a fantastic last-ditch block on the line to deny Leicester, though the ball broke out to Toby Ononaye and his shot from distance took a wicked deflection to wrong-foot Eastwood and trickle into the net.
Leicester’s equaliser set up a grandstand final 10 minutes, though neither side could really capitalise. The best chance fell to the visitors in stoppage time, but second-half substitute Alfie Fisken fired over the bar from inside the six-yard box.
The points were shared after six minutes of time added on. Drawing with the Foxes sees Palace remain in sixth place in the U18 Premier League South, two points off of Fulham and Arsenal.
Palace: Eastwood (GK), G. King (Redhead, 87), Jemide, Grante, Cardines, S. Williams, Gibbard, Dashi, Agbinone, Marsh, Derry (Cowin, 87).
Subs not used: Hill (GK), Cowin, Adams-Collman, Lusale, Redhead.
Leicester: French (GK), Aluklo, Joseph, Neale, Khela, McAlinney, J. Evans, Ononaye, J. King (Fisken, 65), Donnelly (Dyke, 73), Otchere (R. Evans, 73).
Subs not used: Thomas, Donahue.