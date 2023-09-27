Report: Palace held by Athletic Club in International Cup opener

The Basque outfit did manage to find an equaliser and it came through a corner of their own. A whipped ball in from a corner picked out Aimar Duñabeitia in the box and the defender headed home the equaliser for the visitors.
With the game level pegging, the two sides were in search of what proved to be an elusive winner in the remaining half an hour. Franco Umeh was the focal point of the Palace attacks, though his two major chances were just wide of the mark and denied by Oier Gastesi in the Athletic goal.
The visitors best chance in the remaining half hour came through their striker Lopez, though Whitworth saved and held onto his effort on the counter. Late changes for Palace which introduced three Under-18s players into the U21s squad for the first time didn’t see them claim all three points.
A point apiece for both sides sees Athletic ahead of Palace by virtue of alphabetical ordering. The Basque side are second whilst the Eagles are third. Monaco top Group C after beating Liverpool.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Grehan, Francis, Watson, Raymond (Austin, 90), Devenny, Mustapha (Marsh, 79), Umeh (Cardines 90+4), Akinwale, Mathurin.
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Grante, Derry, Sheridan.
Athletic: Gastesi (GK), Palacín (Vicandi, 81), Barandalla, Duñabeitia, de Luis (Ebro, 56), Rego, Gift, Bito (Alboniga-Menor, 72), López (Hierro, 72), Canales (Arredondo, 81), Bilbao.
Subs not used: Santos (GK), Huestamendia.