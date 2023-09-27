Report: Palace held by Athletic Club in International Cup opener

Four days on from the late defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to action for their first game of the Premier League International Cup.

Head coach Darren Powell made one change to the side which faced Forest as Victor Akinwale came in for Ademola Ola-Adebomi, who was with the first-team.

The visitors threatened early on through Inigio Lopez, though his effort from the edge of the box was tame and well held by Joe Whitworth in the Palace goal.

Athletic were in with a gilt-edged chance a quarter of an hour in as defender Chris Francis slipped, however captain and fellow centre-back partner Seán Grehan recovered in time to block Elijah Gift’s effort inside the box.

Palace came agonisingly close to taking the lead just a few minutes later after Justin Devenny hit the crossbar. Roshaun Mathurin’s free-kick in wasn’t dealt with, and it fell to the midfielder inside the box who struck it on the volley against the woodwork.