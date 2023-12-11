Report: Palace’s PL Cup group wide open after defeat to Boro

Summary
-
Darren Powell made six changes to the side which beat Benfica
-
Palace and Boro both have half-chances early on
-
Boro take the lead from the spot through Kavanagh in the 20th minute
-
Kavanagh adds a second five minutes later
-
He completes his hat-trick just before the half-time interval
-
HT: Palace 0-3 Boro
-
Kavanagh gets his fourth 10 minutes into the second-half
-
Boro dominate the ball and stifle any attempts Palace have of claiming a consolation
-
Reid fires narrowly over the bar with 10 minutes to go
-
Reid is shown a second yellow in stoppage time
-
Gitau is shown two yellows within a minute for Boro in the sixth minute of stoppage time
-
FT: Palace 0-4 Boro