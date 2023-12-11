Report: Palace’s PL Cup group wide open after defeat to Boro

Five days on from the 2-1 win against Benfica in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they hosted Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup.

Head coach Darren Powell shuffled the pack, making six changes to the side, handing Victor Akinwale his first start in over a month.

Both sides had chances early on in the game, though neither could capitalise. Justin Devenny, Jadan Raymond and Akinwale all came close for Palace, while Bryant Bilongo and Fenton John were close for Boro.

Twenty minutes in, the visitors managed to take the lead from 12-yards as Joe Sheridan was unfortunately adjudged to have handled it in the area. Calum Kavanagh stepped up and sent Jackson Izquierdo the wrong way.

Five minutes later, Kavanagh found a second. Following a scramble from a corner, Palace couldn’t clear, and a series of ricochets saw it bounce in off of Kavanagh.