Report: Mathurin and Ola-Adebomi fire Palace past Benfica

Just four days on from the 3-0 victory over reigning Premier League 2 champions Manchester City, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed SL Benfica U21s to south London as they continued their campaign in the Premier League International Cup.

Head coach Darren Powell named an unchanged starting XI for the third successive game in a row, with Joe Whitworth continuing in goal and the in-form Ademola Ola-Adebomi leading the line.

The Portuguese Eagles enjoyed a lot of the ball early on, creating chances right from the off and earning a succession of corners. They failed to make their early pressure count, as Palace took the lead in the eighth minute.

After winning the ball back off of Antonio Muanza, Danny Imray raced forward down the right hand side and linked up well with Jack Wells-Morrison. The ball was worked across to Kaden Rodney, who in turn found Roshaun Mathurin in acres of space inside the box.

The Palace No. 10 made no mistake, rifling in past Ricardo Ribeiro at the near post, for his seventh goal of the season.