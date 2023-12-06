Report: Mathurin and Ola-Adebomi fire Palace past Benfica

Summary
-
Darren Powell named the same starting XI for the third successive game
-
Palace withstand early Benfica pressure
-
Mathurin puts Palace ahead inside the opening 10 minutes
-
Benfica hit the post immediately after Palace take the lead
-
Whitworth makes a strong stop to deny Domingues
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Benfica
-
Benfica start the second-half brightly
-
Ola-Adebomi doubles the lead for Palace just before the hour-mark
-
Varela pulls one back for Benfica a couple of minutes later
-
Grehan and Sheridan combine to deny Benfica on the line
-
Whitworth pulls off a reaction save in stoppage time
-
Parente is shown a second yellow card just before the final whistle
-
FT: Palace 2-1 Benfica