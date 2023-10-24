Report & Highlights: Palace dethrone Monaco to top International Cup group

Summary
França, Ahamada and Matthews all started amidst six changes
Palace threaten early on through two corners
França opens the scoring 15 minutes in with a near-post flick on
Ahamada sees a fierce shot turned behind five minutes later
Ebiowei doubles the lead for Palace half an hour in with a stunning strike
Imray and Ola-Adebomi nearly add a third before half-time
HT: Palace 2-0 Monaco
Matthews turns Etonde’s effort inside the box behind early on
Ebiowei spots the ‘keeper off his line and tries a long-range effort 55 minutes in
Bery saw his free-kick in the 70th minute tipped behind by Matthews
Baglieri pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute
Mathurin seals all three points after a Palace counter late on
One of Monaco’s coaching staff is shown a red card
FT: Palace 3-1 Monaco