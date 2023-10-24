Report & Highlights: Palace dethrone Monaco to top International Cup group

Following the conclusion of the October international break, Palace’s Under-21s returned to action in the Premier League International Cup as they welcomed Group C leaders AS Monaco to Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium

Head coach Darren Powell had new summer signing Matheus França in his squad from the off, after the 19-year-old made his first-team debut off the bench at Newcastle on the weekend.

Matheus França was one of six changes to the side, which also included the likes of Remi Matthews in goal and Naouirou Ahamada in midfield.

Backed by over a thousand-strong crowd in Sutton, Palace got off to a strong start early on. A succession of corners weren’t dealt with early on and the Eagles managed to capitalise from one.