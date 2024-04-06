Report: Young Eagles cruise past Canaries for third straight win

Summary
Two changes to the side, with Cowin and Agbinone returning
Marjoram comes close early on for Palace
Browne narrowly heads over from a corner 15 minutes in
Casey puts Palace ahead in the 22nd minute
Agbinone doubles the lead immediately after the restart
Agbinone gets a second and Palace’s third in the 26th minute
Sealey pulls one back for Norwich half an hour in
Agbinone and Grante have chances to add a fourth late on in the half
HT: Palace 3-1 Norwich
Agbinone has a chance for a hat-trick early on in the second-half
Seb Williams sees two chances for a Palace fourth blocked before the hour-mark
Eastwood makes a great stop to deny Pinyoun with 15 minutes to play
Palace have half-chances to add a fourth, while Norwich can’t test Eastwood as the game drifts to full-time
FT: Palace 3-1 Norwich