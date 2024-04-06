Report: Young Eagles cruise past Canaries for third straight win

A week on from the comeback win away at West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s were on home soil as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which faced the Baggies, with Freddie Cowin and Asher Agbinone coming back into the fold in place of Trialist and Rio Cardines.

Palace enjoyed a lot of the ball and were on top in the opening exchanges. Right-back Finley Marjoram had the pick of the chances early on, as he picked up the ball on the right hand side and went on a surging run.

He cut inside and fired a left-footed shot on goal that almost nestled in the top corner. Luke Browne had another great chance for Palace, as he headed narrowly over the bar from a Cowin corner.

Halfway through the first-half, Palace took the lead. Captain Joe Gibbard whipped in a corner that Jake Grante got on the end of. The centre-back’s header was parried onto the crossbar and the rebound fell to Benji Casey who was quickest to react for his sixth goal in four games.