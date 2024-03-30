Skip navigation

      Report: Casey-inspired comeback sees Eagles beat Baggies

      Match reports
      West Bromwich Albion U18
      1
      Onyemachi 45'
      2
      Crystal Palace U18
      Casey 48' 75'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s came back from a goal down at half-time to emerge 2-1 against West Bromwich Albion U18s, on a sunny Saturday afternoon in the West Midlands. Benji Casey scored both goals from the spot as the side recorded back-to-back wins.

      Summary

      • Three changes to the side, with Marjoram, Browne and King starting

      • West Brom start the half brightly and enjoy more of the ball

      • Casey is denied by a West Brom defender early on

      • Eastwood makes a great stop to deny Sule

      • Dashi heads narrowly wide of the mark

      • West Brom take the lead just before half-time through Onyemachi

      • HT: West Brom 1-0 Palace

      • Casey levels for Palace from the spot immediately after the restart

      • King sees his effort deflected out

      • Onyemachi is denied by solid defensive work from Grante

      • In the 70th minute, Casey wins another penalty and Cisse is sent off for West Brom

      • Casey converts from the spot to put Palace ahead

      • He almost completes his hat-trick with a few minutes remaining

      • Eastwood makes vital stop just before full-time

      • FT: West Brom 1-2 Palace

      Over a week on from the win away at Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on the road once more as they travelled to face West Bromwich Albion.

      Head coach Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Finley Marjoram, Luke Browne and George King coming in for Mofe Jemide, Cormac Austin and Asher Agbinone.

      The hosts got off to a stronger start, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of half-chances. None of their attempts were threatening to Billy Eastwood in the Palace goal, however.

      Palace’s best chance early on came through Benji Casey. The forward was played through on goal after King won the ball back high up the pitch, but a recovering West Brom defender denied him from getting a clean strike on goal.

      The Baggies nearly took the lead a quarter of an hour in through Eseosa Sule, though Eastwood came rushing off his line to smother the forward’s attempt and keep the scores level.

      The best chance of the half for Palace fell to Matteo Dashi. Rio Cardines did incredibly well to keep the ball in by the corner flag - allowing Joe Gibbard, who was captain of the side for the first time, to stand a ball up for Dashi inside the box. The No. 11 met it with his head, but was narrowly wide of the mark.

      West Brom took the lead just before half-time as Divine Onyemachi reacted quickest to get on the end of a rebound. Trialist did well to win the ball inside the box, though it broke to Adriel Walker who got a shot away only for the rebound to be turned in by the forward.

      After going a goal down on the stroke of half-time, Palace redeemed themselves immediately at the start of the second-half. A ball in behind from Dashi found Casey and the forward was abruptly fouled by West Brom ‘keeper Ben Cisse inside the box.

      Casey stepped up for the resulting penalty and initially saw his shot saved before converting the rebound. His fourth goal in three starts saw Palace level things up with nearly the entire second-half to play.

      It was effectively end-to-end action as the half went on. King saw an effort blocked after the ball was won back high in the attacking third, while Grante tracked back brilliantly to deny Onyemachi a second.

      By the 70th minute mark, Casey was through on goal once more and was brought down by Cisse once again. A second yellow card for the Baggies’ first-choice ‘keeper saw them down to 10 men and Palace on the brink of going in front.

      Casey made no mistake this time from the spot, sending new substitute goalkeeper Louis Brady the wrong way as he put the young Eagles two goals to the good with just over 15 minutes to play.

      In the time that remained, Dashi was running the show and creating multiple chances. He nearly scored himself after Gibbard’s effort from the edge of the box was parried away.

      Dashi also slipped Casey in behind for a hat-trick late on, but the Palace No. 9 just dragged his shot across the face of goal.

      The last chance of note in the match fell to West Brom, though Eastwood made a vital stop at his near post to deny substitute Dan Chimeziri.

      Palace held on through five minutes of stoppage time to make it back-to-back wins. The results sees the side remain in sixth place, three points behind Fulham and Arsenal.

      West Brom: Cisse (GK), Nelson, Humphries, Mfuamba (Beedie, 80), Dupont, Morrish, Kirton, Deeming, Sule, Walker (Brady (GK), 74), Onyemachi (Chimeziri, 80).

      Subs not used: Cherchi, Sears.

      Palace: Eastwood (GK), Marjoram (Adams-Collman, 65), Grante, Browne (Walker-Smith, 65), Trialist, King, Gibbard, S. Williams, Cardines (Whyte, 30), Casey, Dashi.

      Subs not used: Hill (GK), Redhead.

