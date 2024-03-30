Report: Casey-inspired comeback sees Eagles beat Baggies

Over a week on from the win away at Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on the road once more as they travelled to face West Bromwich Albion.

Head coach Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Finley Marjoram, Luke Browne and George King coming in for Mofe Jemide, Cormac Austin and Asher Agbinone.

The hosts got off to a stronger start, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of half-chances. None of their attempts were threatening to Billy Eastwood in the Palace goal, however.

Palace’s best chance early on came through Benji Casey. The forward was played through on goal after King won the ball back high up the pitch, but a recovering West Brom defender denied him from getting a clean strike on goal.

The Baggies nearly took the lead a quarter of an hour in through Eseosa Sule, though Eastwood came rushing off his line to smother the forward’s attempt and keep the scores level.

The best chance of the half for Palace fell to Matteo Dashi. Rio Cardines did incredibly well to keep the ball in by the corner flag - allowing Joe Gibbard, who was captain of the side for the first time, to stand a ball up for Dashi inside the box. The No. 11 met it with his head, but was narrowly wide of the mark.