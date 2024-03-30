Report: Casey-inspired comeback sees Eagles beat Baggies

Summary
Three changes to the side, with Marjoram, Browne and King starting
West Brom start the half brightly and enjoy more of the ball
Casey is denied by a West Brom defender early on
Eastwood makes a great stop to deny Sule
Dashi heads narrowly wide of the mark
West Brom take the lead just before half-time through Onyemachi
HT: West Brom 1-0 Palace
Casey levels for Palace from the spot immediately after the restart
King sees his effort deflected out
Onyemachi is denied by solid defensive work from Grante
In the 70th minute, Casey wins another penalty and Cisse is sent off for West Brom
Casey converts from the spot to put Palace ahead
He almost completes his hat-trick with a few minutes remaining
Eastwood makes vital stop just before full-time
FT: West Brom 1-2 Palace