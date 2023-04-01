U18s Report: Magnificent Palace hit seven past Saints

Two weeks on from the comprehensive 5-1 thumping of Leicester City, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they travelled to the south coast to face Southampton.

Manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Jake Grante returning to the side in place of James Leonard at the back and Franco Umeh starting in place of Asher Agbinone who dropped to the bench.

Play was delayed early on at the start of the game for about 10 minutes due to a serious injury to Southampton’s Nathaniel Boot. The defender was in bad shape, but managed to walk off the pitch with the help of the physios and medics.

Shortly after the delay in play, Palace took the lead. Decisive work from goalkeeper Billy Eastwood in the earlier phase of play saw him charging out from his box in a last-ditch effort to clear the ball from a Saints attack.