U18s Report: Magnificent Palace hit seven past Saints

Summary
Jake Grante and Franco Umeh came in place of James Leonard and Asher Agbinone
Play was delayed early on due to a serious injury to Southampton’s Nathaniel Boot
Hindolo Mustapha put Palace ahead in the 13th minute
Umeh doubled the lead five minutes before half-time
Southampton pulled one back through Tommy-Lee Higgs just before the interval
Billy Eastwood pulled off a fine save to keep Palace ahead deep into first-half stoppage time
Half-time: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
Zach Marsh restored the two-goal cushion with a tap-in 53 minutes in
Marsh added his second just after the hour-mark with another close-range finish
Marsh completed his hat-trick in just 17 minutes after scoring a third and Palace’s fifth
David Obou got his name on the scoresheet with 10 minutes remaining
Second-half substitute Asher Agbinone completed the rout by scoring the seventh before stoppage time
Full-time: Southampton 1-7 Crystal Palace