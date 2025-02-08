Skip navigation

      Report & Highlights: Royals hold Palace to stalemate

      Crystal Palace U18
      0
      0
      Reading U18

      Crystal Palace Under-18s were held to a 0-0 draw by Reading, extending their unbeaten run in the U18 Premier League South to 10 games.

      Summary

      • Two changes to the side which faced Southampton

      • 12: Danaher sees a shot blocked early on

      • 19: Mason denies George, while Casey heads over

      • 35: Coke-Miles-Smith is denied by a strong Mason stop

      • HT: Palace 0-0 Reading

      • 59: Coke-Miles-Smith sees an effort just deflected out

      • 68: Whyte fires a long-range effort that’s saved by Welland

      • 83: Casey scores for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside

      • FT: Palace 0-0 Reading

      U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Reading

      A week on from earning a point away at Southampton, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on home soil as they welcomed Reading to Copers Cope.

      There were two changes to the side which drew with the Saints, with Jack Mason and Tyler Whyte coming in for Marcus Hill and the suspended Seb Williams.

      Palace nearly got off to a strong start, with midfielder Euan Danaher seeing the first goal-bound attempt of the game blocked 12 minutes in.

      The visitors’ best attempt in the opening quarter of the game fell to Verrell George, though Mason was equal to it. Benjamin Casey, who scored last time out against the Saints, saw a header just over the bar moments before the George chance.

      Kiyan Coke-Miles-Smith nearly put the visitors ahead with 10 minutes remaining in the first-half, though Mason did well to smother his attempt at close range.

      The first-half left a lot to be desired in the second, as the two sides still struggled to break each other down.

      It was Coke-Miles-Smith once more who had Reading’s best attempt, though captain George King did well to block his shot on goal.

      Whyte had a long-range strike halfway through the second-half, however it was held by Josh Welland in the Reading goal.

      Palace had the ball in the back of the net, with just under 10 minutes remaining, Benji Casey converting a ball across the box from Joel Drakes-Thomas, but the latter was adjudged to have been offside.

      The referee brought an end to proceedings after four minutes of time added on. The draw means that Palace remain in second place in the U18 Premier League South, level on points with leaders Aston Villa.

      Palace: Mason (GK), King (Judd, 67), Benamar, Adams-Collman (Okoli, 87), Somade, Fasida, Whyte, Danaher, Casey (Montjen, 87), Drakes-Thomas, Henry (Osei, 63).

      Sub not used: Whitworth (GK).

      Reading: Welland (GK), Zie, Source, Booth (Daka, HT), Neptune, Harrison, St. Louis, Bowdery, George (Irish, 74), Howard (Fuller-Thompson, 67), Coke-Miles-Smith (Hunt, 74).

      Sub not used: Borgnis (GK).

