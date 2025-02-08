Report & Highlights: Royals hold Palace to stalemate

A week on from earning a point away at Southampton, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on home soil as they welcomed Reading to Copers Cope.

There were two changes to the side which drew with the Saints, with Jack Mason and Tyler Whyte coming in for Marcus Hill and the suspended Seb Williams.

Palace nearly got off to a strong start, with midfielder Euan Danaher seeing the first goal-bound attempt of the game blocked 12 minutes in.

The visitors’ best attempt in the opening quarter of the game fell to Verrell George, though Mason was equal to it. Benjamin Casey, who scored last time out against the Saints, saw a header just over the bar moments before the George chance.

Kiyan Coke-Miles-Smith nearly put the visitors ahead with 10 minutes remaining in the first-half, though Mason did well to smother his attempt at close range.

The first-half left a lot to be desired in the second, as the two sides still struggled to break each other down.