Report & Highlights: Royals hold Palace to stalemate

It was Coke-Miles-Smith once more who had Reading’s best attempt, though captain George King did well to block his shot on goal.
Whyte had a long-range strike halfway through the second-half, however it was held by Josh Welland in the Reading goal.
Palace had the ball in the back of the net, with just under 10 minutes remaining, Benji Casey converting a ball across the box from Joel Drakes-Thomas, but the latter was adjudged to have been offside.
The referee brought an end to proceedings after four minutes of time added on. The draw means that Palace remain in second place in the U18 Premier League South, level on points with leaders Aston Villa.
Palace: Mason (GK), King (Judd, 67), Benamar, Adams-Collman (Okoli, 87), Somade, Fasida, Whyte, Danaher, Casey (Montjen, 87), Drakes-Thomas, Henry (Osei, 63).
Sub not used: Whitworth (GK).
Reading: Welland (GK), Zie, Source, Booth (Daka, HT), Neptune, Harrison, St. Louis, Bowdery, George (Irish, 74), Howard (Fuller-Thompson, 67), Coke-Miles-Smith (Hunt, 74).
Sub not used: Borgnis (GK).