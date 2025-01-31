Skip navigation

      Report: Under-18s held by late Southampton penalty

      Match reports
      Southampton U18
      1
      Oyekunle 90+3'
      1
      Crystal Palace U18
      Casey 37'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s were held by a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Southampton, keeping the Young Eagles second in the U18 Premier League South table.

      Summary

      • Palace unchanged from last weekend’s draw to Tottenham.
      • 15: Adams-Collman's tame effort saved by Southampton keeper.
      • 37 – GOAL: Casey opens scoring for Palace with a calm strike.
      • 41: Adams-Collman sees powerful effort denied by Abbotson.
      • HT: Southampton 0-1 Palace
      • 54: Digaba has attempt smothered by Hill.
      • 59: Southampton nearly equalise through close Oyekunle attempt.
      • 67: Southampton should equalise but Oyenkunle scuffs his effort.
      • 70: Benamer nearly doubles lead, but thwarted by last-ditch block.
      • 83 – RED CARD: Williams sees red for Palace.
      • 89: Martin blazes over from inside Palace box.
      • 90+3 – GOAL: Oyekunle denies Palace of all three points with stoppage time penalty.
      • FT: Southampton 1-1 Palace

      A week on from the 1-1 home draw against Tottenham, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on the road, looking for their third consecutive away win as they travelled to face Southampton.

      Palace made no changes to the side that secured a point against Tottenham last weekend, aware that three points would see them leapfrog Aston Villa at the top of the table.

      The game was relatively tame in the opening quarter-of-an-hour, with both sides having spells of possession but unable to carve out a clear cut chance.

      Soon after, Kai-Reece Adams-Collman had the game's first meaningful chance for Palace, winning the ball after pressing high from a goal kick. However, his attempt on goal lacked conviction and was easily gathered by Abbotson in Southampton’s goal.

      It took Palace 37 minutes to break the deadlock and momentarily send Palace top of the league.

      Ben Casey scored a cultured finish from inside the box after the ball was pounced on by Joel Drakes-Thomas after Palace’s high press forced the Southampton keeper into an error; it was the forward’s sixth goal this season.

      The momentum was firmly in Palace’s favour as moments after, Adams-Collman could have doubled Palace’s lead after he ran through the heart of the Southampton defence – but his powerful effort was saved by the face of onrushing Abbotson.

      The second-half started, and the pendulum had well and truly swung, as Southampton went in search of the equaliser.

      10 minutes into the half, half-time substitute Sufianu Sillah Dibaga had a wonderful chance to equalise. It would have been a controversial goal after suspicions of offside, but Palace 'keeper Marcus Hill rushed off his line to smother his attempt.

      Palace’s lead looked increasingly vulnerable as moments later, as half-time substitute Nicholas Oyenkunle found space in the box and arrowed his left footed attempt just wide of the far post.

      Pressure was mounting and Southampton perhaps should have equalised in the 67th minute, after Tinotenda Goremusandu’s cross found Oyekunle, but the forward scuffed his shot. Palace's defence held firm.

      After spending much of the half withholding pressure, Dean Benamer came close to doubling Palace’s lead soon after as the ball dropped to him in the box, but a brilliant block by Tommy Dobson-Ventura denied an almost-certain goal.

      With seven minutes of the 90 left, Palace were unfortunate to find themselves reduced to ten men after captain Seb Williams’s outstretched challenge on Goremusandu was deemed worthy of a sending off.

      That invited further pressure from Southampton, and James Martin blazed over from inside Palace’s box in the 89th minute.

      But for all their efforts, there was agony for Palace in third minute of stoppage time, as their defence was eventually breached.

      The Saints were awarded a fortuitous penalty after Somade’s clearance deflected onto his hand. Oyekunle slotted the resultant spot kick past Hill, denying the Eagles all three points.

      The draw keeps Palace second on 24 points, a point behind the Villans – though Aston Villa now have four games in hand.

      Palace will look to bounce back with a win when they next host Reading in the U18 Premier League South.

      Southampton:  Abbotson (GK), Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura, Matthews (Sewell,67), Sheaf, Martin, Bariami (Digaba, HT), Rodella (Oyekunle, HT), Gathercole, Daley, Goremusandu.

      Subs not used: Upstell (GK), Myers.

      Palace: Hill (GK), King, Benamar (Whyte, 84), Adams-Collman, Somade, Fasida, Drakes-Thomas (Osei, 84), Danaher, Casey (Okoli, 90+1), Williams, Henry.

      Subs not used: Mason (GK), Montjen.

