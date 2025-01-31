Report: Under-18s held by late Southampton penalty

A week on from the 1-1 home draw against Tottenham, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on the road, looking for their third consecutive away win as they travelled to face Southampton.

Palace made no changes to the side that secured a point against Tottenham last weekend, aware that three points would see them leapfrog Aston Villa at the top of the table.

The game was relatively tame in the opening quarter-of-an-hour, with both sides having spells of possession but unable to carve out a clear cut chance.

Soon after, Kai-Reece Adams-Collman had the game's first meaningful chance for Palace, winning the ball after pressing high from a goal kick. However, his attempt on goal lacked conviction and was easily gathered by Abbotson in Southampton’s goal.

It took Palace 37 minutes to break the deadlock and momentarily send Palace top of the league.

Ben Casey scored a cultured finish from inside the box after the ball was pounced on by Joel Drakes-Thomas after Palace’s high press forced the Southampton keeper into an error; it was the forward’s sixth goal this season.