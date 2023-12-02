Report & Highlights: Palace hit three past reigning champions Man City

Following a 4-1 win away at Birmingham City in the Premier League Cup, Crystal Palace U21s were on the road again, this time travelling to Manchester City for their first Premier League 2 fixture since beating Leeds United 7-1 almost a month ago.

Head coach Darren Powell named an unchanged side from the team which won empathically in the West Midlands last time out.

Man City dominated the early exchanges of the match, controlling the majority of the ball and registering three corners inside the opening ten minutes, but it was Palace who took the lead against the run of play.

Following some positive play in and around the City penalty area, the hosts failed to clear Danny Imray’s cross into the box, allowing the ball to bounce kindly for Franco Umeh who made no mistake, driving the ball into the back of the net to give the young Eagles the lead with his fifth goal of the season.

Despite going behind, the hosts continued to control possession but struggled to find a way through Palace’s rear-guard.

Last season’s Premier League 2 champions were doing the majority of their work down the left-hand side, with the duo of left-back Tomas Galvez and City captain Micah Hamilton linking up well, the latter seeing a shot at goal blocked in the 26th minute.