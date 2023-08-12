Report: Young Eagles fire five past Saints in season opener

Summary

Rob Quinn names a strong side, with four new scholars starting

Palace have a number of half-chances, but can't find an early opener

Obou slots home after a Palace counter attack five minutes before the break

On the stroke of half-time, Derry adds a second

HT: Palace 2-0 Southampton

Eastwood saves Robinson’s well-struck effort

Henry, Marsh and Derry come close to finding a third

Mustapha is fouled inside the box and Marsh converts the penalty in the 79th minute

Dobson-Ventura is shown a second yellow for the challenge, Saints down to 10 men

Marsh adds a second and Palace’s fourth in the 85th minute

In the 90th minute, Marsh seals his hat-trick and fifth goal for Palace

FT: Palace 5-0 Southampton

Following on from last season’s third-place finish, Crystal Palace Under-18s began their new U18 Premier League South campaign with a clash against 2021/22 winners Southampton.

Head coach Rob Quinn listed four new scholars in his first XI of the season - Tyler Whyte, Mofe Jemide, Matteo Dashi and Jesse Derry, along with a bench entirely composed of first-year scholars.

With both teams wanting to make a positive start to the new campaign, chances were flowing throughout the first-half. The majority of Palace chances early on came from Southampton’s own mistakes; the young Eagles pressed from the front and put the visitors under immense pressure.

Zach Marsh was denied by the ‘keeper early on after Jake Grante won the ball back high up the pitch from a misplaced pass from Josh Jeffries in the Saints goal. Down the other end, Nicholas Oyekunle fell as he turned and shot, seeing his effort deflect out wide.

Rio Cardines saw his attempt from a free-kick bounce back off the wall, while Jemide saw his header held by Jeffries. Hindolo Mustapha also had a chance from the edge of the box that tested the ‘keeper all before the half-hour mark.