Report: Palace defeated in PL2 play-off semi-final after extra-time

Summary
-
Powell makes no changes to the side that thrashed Chelsea in the quarter-finals
-
7: Southampton’s Moore heads over the bar
-
12: Palace begin to grow into the game
-
20: Moulden makes a good save to deny Larios
-
21: Mustapha hits the crossbar with an effort from range
-
26: Umeh’s shot is blocked
-
32 - GOAL: Ballard gives the visitors the lead
-
33: Moulden makes a good save after Ballard’s low drilled cross
-
37: Browne makes a brilliant sliding tackle to block Robinson’s shot
-
HT: Palace 0-1 Saints
-
51 - GOAL: Ola Adebomi equalises with a header
-
59: Cardines’ strike goes over the bar
-
64: Moulden makes a good save to deny Robinson’s low drilled strike
-
67: Abu’s strike at goal saved by a diving Moulden.
-
71: Huge let off for Palace as Saints hit the post
-
78: Umeh replaced with injury
-
90+2: Ballard’s strike is saved
-
FT: Palace 1-1 Saints
-
93: Ola-Adebomi’s header goes wide of the post
-
97 - GOAL: Saints regain the lead through Abu
-
100: Kporha’s strike is blocked
-
HT in extra-time: Palace 1-2 Saints
-
107: Moulden makes incredible save at full stretch
-
114: Ehibhatiomhan’s shot is saved by Moulden
-
117: Ballard hits the post
-
120+1: Palace hit the post twice in the final moment.
-
AET: Palace 1-2 Saints