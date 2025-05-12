Report: Palace defeated in PL2 play-off semi-final after extra-time

Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were beaten 2-1 by Southampton at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, cruelly missing out on a place in the Premier League Two final. Browne and Rodney almost sent the game to penalties, but both of their efforts hit the woodwork in the final moments.

      Summary

      • Powell makes no changes to the side that thrashed Chelsea in the quarter-finals

      • 7: Southampton’s Moore heads over the bar

      • 12: Palace begin to grow into the game

      • 20: Moulden makes a good save to deny Larios

      • 21: Mustapha hits the crossbar with an effort from range

      • 26: Umeh’s shot is blocked

      • 32 - GOAL: Ballard gives the visitors the lead

      • 33: Moulden makes a good save after Ballard’s low drilled cross

      • 37: Browne makes a brilliant sliding tackle to block Robinson’s shot

      • HT: Palace 0-1 Saints

      • 51 - GOAL: Ola Adebomi equalises with a header

      • 59: Cardines’ strike goes over the bar

      • 64: Moulden makes a good save to deny Robinson’s low drilled strike

      • 67: Abu’s strike at goal saved by a diving Moulden.

      • 71: Huge let off for Palace as Saints hit the post

      • 78: Umeh replaced with injury

      • 90+2: Ballard’s strike is saved

      • FT: Palace 1-1 Saints

      • 93: Ola-Adebomi’s header goes wide of the post

      • 97 - GOAL: Saints regain the lead through Abu

      • 100: Kporha’s strike is blocked

      • HT in extra-time: Palace 1-2 Saints

      • 107: Moulden makes incredible save at full stretch

      • 114: Ehibhatiomhan’s shot is saved by Moulden

      • 117: Ballard hits the post

      • 120+1: Palace hit the post twice in the final moment.

      • AET: Palace 1-2 Saints

      After comfortably beating Chelsea 6-0 in the quarter-final 10 days ago, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Southampton to Selhurst Park to battle for a place in the Premier League Two play-off final.

      Head coach Darren Powell named an unchanged starting XI and substitutes' bench from the side that beat the Blues in the previous round, the third consecutive unchanged starting XI.

      It was the visitors who had the first chance of the game, with Jayden Moore heading over the bar after being picked out in the box by Cameron Bragg from a corner.

      Following a slow start, Palace gradually grew into the contest and gained more control of possession, which allowed them to dictate the tempo and probe Southampton’s defence with more intent.

      However, the game was briefly halted in the 14th minute when goalkeeper Louie Moulden went down with a possible injury. Despite the scare, he was able to continue, and six minutes later, he made a sharp save to deny Jay Robinson’s curling effort.

      At the other end of the pitch, Hindolo Mustapha came close with a long-range effort that smashed off the crossbar. Palace continued to carve out opportunities as the half went on, but were unable to trouble Josh McNamara in the Southampton goal.

      Despite being kept quiet in the opening stages of the match, Dominic Ballard gave the visitors the lead in the 32nd minute following a defensive mix-up.

      Minutes later, the forward almost doubled his tally when his low, drilled cross was deflected away.Moulden was alert and made a good save to capture the loose ball shortly after.

      Since scoring the opening goal, the Saints looked more threatening and caused Palace a lot of problems. Luke Browne was forced to make a brilliantly timed, last-ditch challenge inside the box to block Robinson’s strike at goal before half-time.

      Unlike the previous two play-off games, Palace found themselves behind at the break and needed an improved performance in the second 45.

      That improvement came just five minutes into the second-half, as Ademola Ola-Adebomi equalised for the hosts with a brilliant flicked header that was out of reach for McNamara.

      The initial ball in from Franco Umeh did deflect off Southampton defender Lewis Payne, though Ola-Adebomi’s instinctive reactions gave the ball the decisive guidance to take it past McNamara.

      Rio Cardines then tried his luck from distance about 10 minutes later, but his audacious effort flew over the bar. Palace had started the half as the better side, but Southampton still showed signs of danger.

      Robinson, who was Southampton’s biggest attacking threat, saw his drilled strike from distance saved well by Moulden. The shot-stopper was called into action again shortly after to deny Derrick Abu’s powerful effort from the right side of the box.

      Southampton came dangerously close to reclaiming the lead when substitute Will Merry hit the post - Robinson latched onto the rebound and lined up a powerful volley at goal, but it was saved brilliantly by Moulden.

      Despite moments of danger at both ends of the pitch, nothing could separate the two sides after 90 minutes, so the game headed into extra-time.

      A spell of end-to-end action ensued after extra-time, with Ola-Adebomi coming closest for Palace when his glancing header from Cardines’ enticing cross drifted just wide of the post.

      It was Southampton who regained the lead in the first-half of extra-time, however with an incredible finish from Abu that nestled into the top corner of the goal.

      Palace maintained their attacking momentum, and Kporha was played in behind the defence but his powerful strike was blocked by a recovering Saints defender.

      With 15 minutes left to try and reach the final in the second-half of extra-time, Palace’s fatigue began to show. Princewill Ehibhatiomhan had time to line up a left-footed shot that was heading for the top corner, but Moulden made an incredible save at full stretch to keep it out.

      The substitute, who had brought much-needed energy for the visitors, then cut a short pass backwards for a charging Ballard, who smashed his resulting effort off the post a few minutes later.

      With the final attack of the game, Palace struck the woodwork twice following a corner - Browne smartly flicked a loose ball over the keeper, but the effort was stopped by the crossbar.

      Kaden Rodney managed to get a toe to the rebound, but the midfielder was denied cruelly by the post before the ball was cleared by a Saints defender with the final touch of the game.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Kporha, King (Williams, 105), Jemide (Drakes-Thomas, 105), Browne, Gibbard (Reid, 73), Cardines, Rodney, Ola-Adebomi, Mustapha, Umeh (Marsh, 78).

      Sub not used: Grante.

      Saints: McNamara (GK), Abu, Moore, Payne, Kayi Sanda, Bragg, Robinson, Akachukwu (Whitmarsh, 66), Ballard, Sesay (Merry, 66 (Ehibhatiomhan,91)), Larios.

      Subs not used: Dobson-Ventura, Abbotson (GK).

