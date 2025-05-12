Report: Palace defeated in PL2 play-off semi-final after extra-time

After comfortably beating Chelsea 6-0 in the quarter-final 10 days ago, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Southampton to Selhurst Park to battle for a place in the Premier League Two play-off final.

Head coach Darren Powell named an unchanged starting XI and substitutes' bench from the side that beat the Blues in the previous round, the third consecutive unchanged starting XI.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the game, with Jayden Moore heading over the bar after being picked out in the box by Cameron Bragg from a corner.

Following a slow start, Palace gradually grew into the contest and gained more control of possession, which allowed them to dictate the tempo and probe Southampton’s defence with more intent.