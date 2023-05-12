Skip navigation
Report: Palace crowned U15 Floodlit Cup National Champions

Match reports

Crystal Palace have won the Under 15 Floodlit Cup National final after a 3-1 victory against Stoke City! Goals from Danaher and Casey, along with a sensational effort from Okoli saw the young Eagles get their hands on the silverware on a crisp Friday evening in Staffordshire.

Summary

  • Head coach Joe Antonelli named the same side which won the regional final v Arsenal

  • Stoke threatened early on from a corner

  • Casey had Palace’s first real chance 12 minutes in

  • Lusale’s effort was blocked on the line just a minute later

  • Muwana did well to block a goalbound effort from Stoke

  • Casey was through on goal, but saw his shot turned behind half an hour in

  • Whitworth save just before half-time

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Stoke City

  • Stoke’s Cruise had an effort from distance that went narrowly wide early on

  • Danaher broke the deadlock just three minutes into the half

  • Okoli doubled the lead just a few minutes later with a sensational strike

  • Casey added a third for Palace two minutes from time

  • Stoke pulled a consolation back through Ogbebor right before the final whistle

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Stoke City

  • Crystal Palace win the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final

Just over a week on from their 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal in the Under-15 Floodlit Cup South final, Crystal Palace travelled to Staffordshire to face Stoke City in the National Final.

The Potters threatened early on in the game, creating the first chance from a corner two minutes in. Walker-Smith reacted quickest after the ball was loose inside the box to clear it away.

Palace grew into the game and managed to create a few chances of their own. Casey, goalscorer in the final and semi-final was played in by Walker-Smith and saw his effort turned behind by the ‘keeper.

Just a minute later, Oduro saw an effort saved by Sillito in the Stoke goal and Lusale’s shot on the rebound was cleared off the line by the recovering Stoke defence.

Halfway through the first-half, Stoke nearly took the lead. Fearn floated in a ball into the box that fell to McNally - his fierce shot was charged down by Muwana and a follow-up effort from Nzau was well saved by Whitworth.

As the half went on Palace had a number of chances, but couldn’t quite find a way to break the deadlock. Oduro had a free-kick from a wide angle that nearly caught the ‘keeper out, while Casey was through on goal and saw his effort tipped behind.

Straight after the restart, Cruise tried his luck from 35-yards out and came within inches of giving Stoke the lead - his shot went just wide of Whitworth’s post.

Whitworth was called into action early on in the second-half, as Nzau managed to break into the box from the second phase of a corner and fire an effort on goal from a narrow angle. His shot was somehow kept out.

For all of Stoke’s early dominance in the second-half, it was Palace who took the lead. A well worked move in midfield saw Okoli skip past two challenges before playing an inch-perfect pass into the path of Danaher. The midfielder took it in his stride and fired a first-time strike across the face of goal to give Palace the lead on the night.

Just a few minutes later, the young Eagles managed to double their lead in spectacular fashion. Okoli intercepted a pass from Phillips, spotted the ‘keeper off his line and struck a sensational long-range effort past him from inside his own half. The young midfielder wheeled away in celebration along with the entire backroom staff from the bench.

Palace were in the ascendancy after Okoli’s sensational effort. Sillitoe, the Stoke goalkeeper, was almost caught off his line once more by Casey, though he recovered just in time to palm away his effort.

The south Londoners dominated the remainder of the game, effectively camped in Stoke’s final third. Captain Judd threatened from the right hand side, a free-kick from Oduro went just over the bar and Casey saw another shot saved by the ‘keeper.

With three minutes of time remaining, Palace added a third. Lusale drilled a ball into the box and caused panic amidst the Potters’ defence. Casey reacted quickest to the loose ball and tapped in what proved to be the icing on the cake for the young Eagles.

Stoke did secure a consolation goal just a minute after Palace’s third. Ogbebor found himself inside the box, after the ball was won back high up the pitch, and managed to find the bottom corner.

Though the clean sheet was gone, the young Eagles weren’t too disheartened as they immediately went down the other end and struck the post through Oduro. They saw out the four minutes of time added on and dropped to their knees in celebration on the final whistle.

The boys from south London had done it. After seeing off a group with West Ham United, Fulham and Charlton Athletic, they went on to overcome Norwich, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knock-out stages before seeing off Stoke this evening. The scenes at full-time will live long in the memory for these young Eagles.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth (GK), Judd, Walker-Smith, Muwana, Somade, Benamar, Okoli, Denaher, Lusale, Casey (Osei, 78), Oduro (Fasida, 81).

Subs not used: Mason (GK), Angibeaud, Campbell, Rowe, Enabulele, Ajaegbu, Bedzitko.

Stoke City: Sillitoe (GK), Baker, Giani, Kennedy, Phillips, Day, Fearn, Cruise, Ogbebor, McNally, Nzau.

Subs not used: Slosarczyk, Hill, Ferguson, Lescott, Sotunde, Bardsley.

