Report: Palace crowned U15 Floodlit Cup National Champions

Just over a week on from their 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal in the Under-15 Floodlit Cup South final, Crystal Palace travelled to Staffordshire to face Stoke City in the National Final.

The Potters threatened early on in the game, creating the first chance from a corner two minutes in. Walker-Smith reacted quickest after the ball was loose inside the box to clear it away.

Palace grew into the game and managed to create a few chances of their own. Casey, goalscorer in the final and semi-final was played in by Walker-Smith and saw his effort turned behind by the ‘keeper.

Just a minute later, Oduro saw an effort saved by Sillito in the Stoke goal and Lusale’s shot on the rebound was cleared off the line by the recovering Stoke defence.