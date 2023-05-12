Report: Palace crowned U15 Floodlit Cup National Champions

Summary
Head coach Joe Antonelli named the same side which won the regional final v Arsenal
Stoke threatened early on from a corner
Casey had Palace’s first real chance 12 minutes in
Lusale’s effort was blocked on the line just a minute later
Muwana did well to block a goalbound effort from Stoke
Casey was through on goal, but saw his shot turned behind half an hour in
Whitworth save just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Stoke City
Stoke’s Cruise had an effort from distance that went narrowly wide early on
Danaher broke the deadlock just three minutes into the half
Okoli doubled the lead just a few minutes later with a sensational strike
Casey added a third for Palace two minutes from time
Stoke pulled a consolation back through Ogbebor right before the final whistle
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Stoke City
Crystal Palace win the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final