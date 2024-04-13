Report: Gibbard at the double as Palace dominate Saints

A week on from the convincing 3-1 win against Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to face Southampton as they entered their final five games of the season.

Head coach Rob Quinn named an unchanged side for the first time in 2023/24, with the in-form Benji Casey continuing to lead the line.

Palace got off to the perfect start, taking the lead with their first attempt of the game. Finley Marjoram on the right hand side cut it back across to Matteo Dashi who teed up Joe Gibbard on the edge of the box.

The captain struck it first time, on the outside of his right boot, with pinpoint accuracy guiding it past a helpless Dylan Moody in the Southampton goal.