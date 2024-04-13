Report: Gibbard at the double as Palace dominate Saints

Summary
-
Quinn named an unchanged side for the first time this season
-
Gibbard opens the scoring three minutes in with his first goal of the season
-
Palace double the lead 20 minutes in through Casey
-
Agbinone comes close to making it three
-
Gibbard adds his second and Palace’s third just before half-time
-
Agbinone almost picks out the top corner in first-half stoppage time
-
HT: Southampton 0-3 Palace
-
Marjoram goes close early on in the second-half
-
Casey hits the side netting in search of a fourth Palace goal
-
Gibbard strikes the post in the 78th minute
-
In stoppage time, Gibbard is in behind but can't find the hat-trick goal
-
FT: Southampton 0-3 Palace