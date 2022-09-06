Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U21s Report: Ola-Adebomi winner sees Palace triumph over Hertha Berlin

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
1
Ola-Adebomi 56'
0

On a mild September evening at Champion Hill, Crystal Palace Under-21s emerged victorious in a tough test against Hertha Berlin II thanks to a well taken goal from Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made nine changes to the side which beat Spurs 3-0

  • The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges

  • Fionn Mooney chested and volleyed inside the box, but his effort was saved by Leon Cuk 25 minutes in

  • Ensar Aksala hit the bar with a long-range effort 10 minutes before half-time

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Hertha Berlin

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi opened the scoring for Palace just before the hour-mark

  • Second-half substitute Victor Akinwale hit an effort narrowly wide following a quick Jaïro Riedewald free-kick late on

  • Sam Johnstone reacted well to parry out a strong effort from a Hertha breakaway with three minutes remaining

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Hertha Berlin

U21 Match Highlights: Palace 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Just three days on from the 3-0 triumph over Spurs at Selhurst Park, the Eagles were in action once more as they welcomed European opposition to south London.

First-teamers Sam Johnstone, Chris Richards, Jaïro Riedewald and Malcolm Ebiowei all started amidst nine changes from Saturday’s Premier League 2 clash.

Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips, both of whom made their first-team debuts in the 0-2 victory over Oxford United two weeks ago, were the only players to retain their places.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges. Returning loanee Tayo Adaramola looked dangerous down the left, as did Ebiowei on the opposite flank.

Ebiowei threatened from a free-kick halfway through the first-half, though his effort was held by Leon Cuk in the Hertha Berlin goal.

Fionn Mooney had the pick of the chances for the Eagles in the first-half, as he chested the ball inside the box after a corner and hit it sweetly on the volley, however Cuk reacted well to deny it nestling in the top corner.

Hertha Berlin nearly took the lead 10 minutes before half-time after a well-struck Ensar Aksala effort from distance rattled the crossbar of the Palace goal. The rebound fell directly into the path of Pepe Pereira Mendes, however Johnstone was alert to keep the scores level.

The two sides went into the break level, though they both came racing out the blocks as the referee got the second-half underway.

Aksala was causing problems for Palace once again - he slipped striker Leander Popp in behind the Palace defence, but Johnstone was equal to his shot from a narrowing angle.

On the hour-mark, the Eagles capitalised on a lax backpass from Florian Haxha to take the lead. Ademola Ola-Adebomi took the ball in his stride and managed to take a touch to evade the ‘keeper before calmly slotting home to give Palace the lead.

The visitors looked to find a foothold back into the game, though both sides effectively cancelled each other out until the final 10 minutes of the game where everything opened up.

With just over five minutes remaining, Hertha Berlin broke down the right hand side and managed to force Johnstone into a reaction save to parry out a strong effort from Popp.

Palace went straight down the other end through Adaramola, as he effortlessly skipped past two of the Hertha Berlin defenders before teeing up Ebiowei, though the winger’s curling effort was held by Cuk.

As the game trickled into stoppage time, Akinwale came agonisingly close to doubling the lead for the Eagles and sealing the victory, but his effort from the edge of the box was just wide of the mark.

The referee brought an end to proceedings with four minutes remaining, securing Palace Under-21s’ first victory against European opposition this season.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Rodney, Siddik (Bartley, 18), Richards, Adaramola, Riedewald, Phillips, Cadogan (Akinwale, 73), Mooney (Raymond, 61), Ebiowei, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Addae, Imray, Vigor, Izquierdo.

Hertha Berlin: Cuk, Gurschke, Da Silva Kiala (Matiebel, 55), Fuchs, Aksakal, Alimler, Yildirm (Gündüz, 45), Haxha, Pereira Mendes (O. Rölke, 55), Popp, Stange.

Subs not used: Sprint, T. Rölke.

Related News

More News