U21s Report: Ola-Adebomi winner sees Palace triumph over Hertha Berlin

Just three days on from the 3-0 triumph over Spurs at Selhurst Park, the Eagles were in action once more as they welcomed European opposition to south London.

First-teamers Sam Johnstone, Chris Richards, Jaïro Riedewald and Malcolm Ebiowei all started amidst nine changes from Saturday’s Premier League 2 clash.

Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips, both of whom made their first-team debuts in the 0-2 victory over Oxford United two weeks ago, were the only players to retain their places.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges. Returning loanee Tayo Adaramola looked dangerous down the left, as did Ebiowei on the opposite flank.

Ebiowei threatened from a free-kick halfway through the first-half, though his effort was held by Leon Cuk in the Hertha Berlin goal.

Fionn Mooney had the pick of the chances for the Eagles in the first-half, as he chested the ball inside the box after a corner and hit it sweetly on the volley, however Cuk reacted well to deny it nestling in the top corner.