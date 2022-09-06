U21s Report: Ola-Adebomi winner sees Palace triumph over Hertha Berlin

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made nine changes to the side which beat Spurs 3-0
-
The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges
-
Fionn Mooney chested and volleyed inside the box, but his effort was saved by Leon Cuk 25 minutes in
-
Ensar Aksala hit the bar with a long-range effort 10 minutes before half-time
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Hertha Berlin
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi opened the scoring for Palace just before the hour-mark
-
Second-half substitute Victor Akinwale hit an effort narrowly wide following a quick Jaïro Riedewald free-kick late on
-
Sam Johnstone reacted well to parry out a strong effort from a Hertha breakaway with three minutes remaining
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Hertha Berlin