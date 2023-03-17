U21s Report: Ola-Adebomi inspired Palace triumph over Arsenal

Just over a week on from their 1-0 victory away at Everton, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed north London rivals Arsenal to Copers Cope as they looked to press on at the top of the table.

There were three changes to the side which beat the Toffees, with Jackson Izquierdo, Kaden Rodney and Victor Akinwale coming in for Owen Goodman, Danny Imray and David Omilabu. First-team defender Nathan Ferguson continued in the side on his journey back to full fitness.

After a rather slow start from both sides, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute as Nathan Ferguson was adjudged to have fouled Omari Benjamin in the box. Arsenal captain Matt Smith stepped up from 12-yards, however Izquierdo comfortably saved his effort low down to his left.

Encouraged by keeping the scores level, Palace went down the other end in search of the opener and came agonisingly close to getting their noses in front.