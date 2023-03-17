U21s Report: Ola-Adebomi inspired Palace triumph over Arsenal

Summary
-
Jackson Izquierdo started in goal for the first time in the league, amidst three changes
-
Izquierdo saved Matt Smith’s penalty 20 minutes in
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi came close to giving Palace the lead a few minutes after
-
Palace took the lead just before half-time through Ola-Adebomi
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Arsenal
-
Ola-Adebomi fired just over the bar shortly after the restart
-
Izquierdo saved and held onto a Joel Ideho free-kick from 20-yards out
-
Ben Cottrell had a gilt-edged chance to level for Arsenal in the 70th minute
-
Ola-Adebomi added his and Palace’s second immediately after Cottrell’s miss
-
A combination of Izquierdo, Jadan Raymond and Noah Watson kept Arsenal out
-
Just before stoppage time, Ola-Adebomi almost sealed his hat-trick
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-0 Arsenal