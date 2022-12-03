As it happened: Palace and Botafogo locked in stalemate friendly

Summary

Patrick Vieira names a strong starting XI which he rotated nine of at half-time

Palace start brightly but fail to create many chances, the best being shut-out by Lucas Perri as Odsonne Edouard broke-through

Wilfried Zaha is denied a penalty after a rough Rafael challenge in the box

The No.11 soon wins one shortly after but Perri saves the spot kick

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo

Vieira makes nine changes at half-time and Botafogo start brightest

Palace’s new-look side settles after an hour and begins to dominate

Adryelson makes a perfectly-timed block to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta in front of an open goal

Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo

Crystal Palace began to build back up to competitive football with a mid-season friendly against Botafogo on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams needed the fixture to increase fitness levels and prepare for their respective seasons to return, and both were able to get plenty of minutes into players’ legs.

While the goalless scoreline did have an air of pre-season about it, fans, including 1,000 in Botafogo’s end, were treated to several chances – mostly from Palace.

The south Londoners started on top and began to threaten their guests when Michael Olise struck high and goalkeeper Lucas Perri denied Odsonne Edouard as he broke-through one-on-one.

Their clearest chance came from the spot, when the referee awarded a penalty for the second of two dubious challenges on Wilfried Zaha. Dusting himself off the Palace No.11 struck from 12 yards, but Perri, who performed well all game, made an impressive block.

At half-time Patrick Vieira made nine changes to share the run-out’s benefits across the squad, and Palace took a while to regain their earlier confidence. Once they had settled back in teenager John-Kymani Gordon forced Perri into another good block, tipping the ball onto the post after the forward headed Ebere Eze’s free-kick.

The 70th-minute brought a succession of chaotic chances for Palace, but with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei somehow denied over and over, parity seemed to be guaranteed at full-time.