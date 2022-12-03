Live: Botafogo arrive at Selhurst for Palace friendly

Please refresh for the latest updates.
Botafogo are arriving at Selhurst Park for their friendly with Crystal Palace today (12:30). Stay right here for the pre-match build-up, live match commentary and all the post-match reaction.
Taking Palace to South America
11:20
Palace’s connections with Brazil go beyond the fans, as we caught up with São Paulo Crystal, a club based neither in São Paulo nor Crystal Palace – but inspired by both.
11:15
We hosted Botafogo at the Academy site for their preparation this week. See how they got on below.
Hello, @Botafogo 👋🇧🇷— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 1, 2022
Saturday's opposition have arrived in England 🙌#CPFC | #Botafogo pic.twitter.com/LIwXFvCkT8
11:10
Here’s the visitors’ reaction to landing in London. It’s currently 26 degrees in Rio, 20 degrees warmer than Croydon. Welcome to England, lads!
🌬️ It’s ok, my friend 😅🇬🇧 #LondonOnFire #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/cm7G4vKYRo— Botafogo F.R. (@Botafogo) November 29, 2022
11:00
Talking of Brazilians in south London, we’re set to welcome 1,000+ Botafogo fans in the Whitehorse Lane stand this afternoon. It’s quite a turnout for a club based over 5,700 miles away.
10:50
We asked Zuleika more about swapping Rio for London, and she explained: “My parents are both from London – my mum is actually from Crystal Palace – and they decided to go to Rio for an adventure, and ended up spending six years there!
“I was born in Rio de Janeiro but came to London when I was two years old… I grew up hearing lots about [Brazil] and all our family friends in Rio. The sounds of the samba drums when I was a baby must have stuck as I’ve been a dancer with the London School of Samba for the last 10 years.
“My parents weren’t big football fans and being in an all-girl’s school, I didn’t get the chance to play football, so it was a bit of a slow burn. One memory that stands out is the 1990 FA Cup final with Man United – everyone was so excited; I was heartbroken when we lost.
“I finally became a Season Ticket holder this year after moving to South Norwood. I absolutely love it, the team and players, the community. I’m so proud to support Palace, it’s such a great club.”
From Botafogo to SE25
10:45
Ahead of today’s game we heard from Palace fan Zuleika Henderson, who was born in Botafogo and later moved to south London.
She says she’s “beyond excited” for the meeting of her two clubs today, adding: “I’m not sure who to support! The way I see it I’ll be able to celebrate whoever gets a goal. I can’t wait, it will be a brilliant game.”
Team news
10:40
Team news came in early for this fixture, with both clubs publishing their XIs on Friday afternoon.
Palace will field two strong teams comprised mostly of senior players for the two halves against Botafogo.
Both teams are subject to change until confirmed at 11:30 GMT.
Palace first-half: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Gordon, Edouard.
Palace second-half: Butland (GK), Ward, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Doucouré, Wells-Morrison, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Mateta.
Botafogo: Perri (GK), Rafael, Adryelson, Cuesta, Marçal, Tchê, Pires, Fernandes, Sauer, Jeffinho, Soares.
Subs: D. Borges (GK), Gabriel (GK), Carli, Kanu, Sampaio, De Paula, Jacob, Valim, Piazon, Santos, Sá, Henrique.
10:35
This is Palace’s first game against a top-flight Brazilian team, with Botafogo finishing 11th in the league this year.
Among their most notable names are former Chelsea and Fulham winger Lucas Piazon, three-time title winner Rafael da Silva and former Palace goalkeeper Lucas Perri.
You can read more about today’s guests here.
Good morning and welcome
10:30
Good morning from Selhurst Park. We’ve all become accustomed to waking up and watching football, so to those of you rising and jumping onto today’s live blog for the breakfast fix, thanks for being here.
Crystal Palace get back into action with this afternoon’s friendly against Brazilian Série A outfit Botafogo, their first of four friendlies during the World Cup break.
Patrick Vieira gave his players two weeks off before getting them back up to speed with an intense training schedule over the past five days.
After this clash he will take the squad to Turkey for matches with Trabzonspor and Napoli, and host Real Valladolid before welcoming back the Premier League on Boxing Day.