Live: Botafogo arrive at Selhurst for Palace friendly

We asked Zuleika more about swapping Rio for London, and she explained: “My parents are both from London – my mum is actually from Crystal Palace – and they decided to go to Rio for an adventure, and ended up spending six years there!

“I was born in Rio de Janeiro but came to London when I was two years old… I grew up hearing lots about [Brazil] and all our family friends in Rio. The sounds of the samba drums when I was a baby must have stuck as I’ve been a dancer with the London School of Samba for the last 10 years.

“My parents weren’t big football fans and being in an all-girl’s school, I didn’t get the chance to play football, so it was a bit of a slow burn. One memory that stands out is the 1990 FA Cup final with Man United – everyone was so excited; I was heartbroken when we lost.

“I finally became a Season Ticket holder this year after moving to South Norwood. I absolutely love it, the team and players, the community. I’m so proud to support Palace, it’s such a great club.”

From Botafogo to SE25

Ahead of today’s game we heard from Palace fan Zuleika Henderson, who was born in Botafogo and later moved to south London.

She says she’s “beyond excited” for the meeting of her two clubs today, adding: “I’m not sure who to support! The way I see it I’ll be able to celebrate whoever gets a goal. I can’t wait, it will be a brilliant game.”