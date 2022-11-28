U21s Report: Honours even as Palace held by 10-man Bristol City

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side that beat Newcastle
-
Bristol City had a number of chances early on
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi had a gilt-edged chance saved on the half-hour mark
-
Palace took the lead in the 39th minute after Killian Phillips headed home
-
Seb Palmer-Holden equalised for the hosts in the stroke of half-time
-
Palace reclaimed the lead a minute later through David Omilabu
-
Half-time: Bristol City 1-2 Crystal Palace
-
The Robins equalised just before the hour-mark through Joe Low
-
Low was shown a straight red five minutes later after handling the ball on the goal line
-
John-Kymani Gordon saw his penalty effort saved
-
Palace couldn’t find a breakthrough in the time that remained despite a number of chances
-
Full-time: Bristol City 2-2 Crystal Palace