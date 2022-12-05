U21s Report: Robins knock Eagles off top spot in Premier League Cup

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made six changes to the side drew with Bristol City last week
Bristol City took the lead 15 minutes in through Sam Pearson
Seb Palmer-Houlden doubled the lead for the visitors just before the half-hour mark
Palace pulled one back through David Omilabu in the 34th minute
Jadan Raymond and Omilabu came close to levelling just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Bristol City
Killian Phillips levelled for Palace 55 minutes in with a stunning solo effort
James Taylor reclaimed the lead for the visitors a minute later
Pearson added his second and Bristol’s fourth in the 72nd minute
The Robins added a fifth from the spot through Sam Bell
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-5 Bristol City
A week on from securing a point against Bristol City in the south West, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed them to south London as they looked to press on at the top of Group E in the Premier League Cup.
Paddy McCarthy made six changes to the side, with Danny Imray, Ryan Bartley, Josh Addae, Matty Vigor, Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney all starting in place of Kaden Rodney, Tayo Adaramola, David Ozoh, Jack Wells-Morrison, Maliq Cadogan and John-Kymani Gordon.