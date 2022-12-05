U21s Report: Robins knock Eagles off top spot in Premier League Cup

The visitors were on top in the opening quarter of an hour, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of chances early on. They made those early chances count by taking the lead through Sam Pearson. The right-back latched onto a cross from Sam Bell to put Bristol City ahead.

Seb Palmer-Houlden doubled the lead for the Robins just before the half-hour mark, picking out the top corner from the edge of the box after an incisive breakaway.

Palace had it all to do after going two goals down, but Fionn Mooney took matters into his own hands. The winger won a penalty after dancing his way inside the box from the left hand side.

David Omilabu stepped up from 12-yards and managed to convert, despite Stefan Bajic getting a hand to his strong effort, giving Palace a route back into the game with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Momentum swung Palace’s way just before the interval. Jadan Raymond fired a strong effort from distance that was parried away, while Omilabu fired just wide after chesting the ball inside the box before hitting it on the volley.