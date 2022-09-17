U21s Report: Resilient Palace earn point against Chelsea

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made eight changes to the side which beat Hertha Berlin
Malcolm Ebiowei hit the bar in the opening minute
Chelsea took the lead through Omari Hutchinson a quarter of an hour in
He nearly doubled the lead for Chelsea after hitting the post from a free-kick 30 minutes in
Killian Phillips headed narrowly wide for Palace just before the interval
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea
Hutchinson doubled the lead for the visitors right after half-time
David Omilabu pulled one back for Palace on the hour mark
Lewis Hall restored Chelsea’s two-goal cushion three minutes later
With 10 minutes remaining, David Ozoh halved the deficit
Jack Wells-Morrison calmly slotted in the equaliser deep into stoppage time
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-3 Chelsea