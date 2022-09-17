U18s Report: Socoliche double fires 10-man Palace to victory over Saints

Summary
Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Jackson Izquierdo and Caleb Kphora coming in for Laurie Shala and Kalani Barton
Palace took the lead in the 8th minute from the spot through Junior Dixon
Southampton equalised four minutes later through Brandon Charles
Trialist put the visitors ahead a quarter of an hour in
Basilio Socoliche levelled for Palace in the 20th minute
Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha was sent off just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton
Izquierdo did well to deny Trialist with a fingertip save early on in the half
Socoliche put Palace ahead with 25 minutes remaining after a well-worked move
Palace held on to secure all three points after a late Saints resurgence
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Southampton