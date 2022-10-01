U18s Report: Dixon double seals Palace comeback v Chelsea

Exactly two weeks on from the 3-2 triumph over reigning Under 18 Premier League South champions Southampton, the young Eagles were back in action as they welcomed Chelsea to Copers Cope.

Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with Zach Marsh returning to the fold in place of Hindolo Mustapha.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges. Both were pushing and probing to find an opening, creating a number of half chances, though neither could find a breakthrough.

With just under half-an-hour played, Chelsea took the lead. Leo Castledine was fouled just inside the Palace 18-yard box and the striker stepped up and converted from the spot.

Adler Nascimento came close to finding an instant response for Palace with a free-kick on the edge of the box just five minutes later, though it went narrowly over the bar.