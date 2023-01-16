U21s Report: Stunning Fulham strike dents Palace’s push for top spot

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, with Danny Imray and Noah Watson coming in
-
Matt Dibley-Dias hit the crossbar for Fulham four minutes in
-
Joe Whitworth parried a Callum McFarlane effort onto the post a quarter of an hour in
-
The Cottagers took the lead in the 18th minute directly from a corner
-
Adrion Pajaziti curled in a second for Fulham just five minutes later
-
Palace pulled one back through Victor Akinwale immediately after Fulham’s second
-
Fionn Mooney’s free-kick from 30-yards out just before half-time hit the bar
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Fulham
-
Martial Godo came close for Fulham shortly after the restart
-
Whitworth saved an effort from Callum McFarlane on the hour mark
-
Play was delayed due to an injury to Imray
-
Palace enjoyed a good spell in the final 20 minutes, but couldn’t find a breakthrough
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Fulham