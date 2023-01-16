U21s Report: Stunning Fulham strike dents Palace’s push for top spot

Just three days on from the draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup, Palace’s Under-21s were back in League action as they took on London rivals Fulham.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, with Danny Imray and Noah Watson coming in for David Boateng and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Palace were struggling to get into the game in the opening quarter of an hour. Fulham hit the crossbar just four minutes in with a long-range curling effort from Matt Dibly-Dias, while Joe Whitworth was called into action to parry an effort from Callum McFarlane onto the post a few minutes later.

The Cottagers made their early pressure count and took the lead through Sonny Hilton. The midfielder scored directly from a Fulham corner, with the ball evading everyone as it nestled in the net.

Five minutes later, Fulham added a second. Adrion Pajaziti found space in the centre of the park and managed to curl a spectacular effort in from 25-yards out.