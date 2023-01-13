U21s Report: Blades end Palace’s Premier League Cup run

Five days on from the 2-4 victory over fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League 2, Palace Under-21s were in Premier League Cup action in a must-win game against Sheffield United.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side, with Joe Whitworth, David Boateng, Matty Vigor and Victor Akinwale coming in to the side in place of Owen Goodman, David Ozoh, Jack Wells-Morrison and John-Kymani Gordon.

Palace were on top in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Fionn Mooney came close to finding an early breakthrough after a well-worked move down the right, though he fired narrowly wide.

Kofi Balmer, who was named captain, found himself with time and space inside the box to get a volley away; though Callum Hiddlestone held on to his effort.

Chances were few and far between as the half went on. Both Palace and Sheffield United were leaving little-to-no space for either side to break in behind or to get a shot off.