U21s Report: Blades end Palace’s Premier League Cup run

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side
-
Palace had chances early on through Kofi Balmer and Fionn Mooney
-
Victor Akinwale fired just over from a breakaway in the 40th minute
-
Joe Whitworth saved an effort from Antwoine Hackford just before the interval
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Sheffield United
-
Hackford put the visitors ahead 53 minutes in
-
Play was delayed due to an injury to Kofi Balmer
-
Whitworth pulled off three solid saves to deny Sheffield United late on in the half
-
Palace levelled through David Omilabu in the fourth minute of stoppage time
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Sheffield United