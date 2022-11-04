U21s Report: Spoils shared as Palace held by Leicester

Just four days on from the 1-1 draw at Arsenal, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to action to host Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, with first-teamers Malcolm Ebiowei and Nathan Ferguson making way for Seán Grehan and Victor Akinwale.

The visitors had the better chances in the opening exchanges. Chris Popov stung the palms of Owen Goodman 10 minutes in with a fierce shot inside the box after being slipped in behind by Sammy Braybrooke.

Popov was at the forefront of all of Leicester's attacks. He came close to breaking the deadlock half an hour in from a 25-yard free-kick, however he fired just wide of the post.

The Eagles grew into the game as the first-half wore on and managed to fashion their first major chance of note from a set piece. Jack Wells-Morrison floated in a free-kick, which Kofi Balmer headed back across goal into the path of Grehan, but Grehan couldn’t find the target.

Palace’s best chance of the half came just before half-time through David Omilabu. He was slipped in behind by a quickly taken Killian Phillips free-kick and the forward took a touch and rifled a shot goal bound from a narrowing angle. His effort cannoned back off the post and went out for a goal kick.