U21s Report: Spoils shared as Palace held by Leicester

In the second-half, neither side could really gather any momentum due to intermittent stoppages for free-kicks and minor fouls. Ronny Nelson headed over from a Leicester corner before the hour-mark.
In the 67th minute, Grehan found himself on the end of another well-worked set-piece, this time from a Wells-Morrison corner, but the centre-half couldn’t direct his header goalwards after towering above the Leicester defence.
It looked like Leicester were on the verge of finding a breakthrough with 15 minutes remaining as Brandon Cover was through on goal, however a last-ditch sliding challenge from Balmer cleanly won the ball back inside the box.
Just before the final whistle, second-half substitute Ethan Fitzhugh dragged an effort from the edge of the box just wide of Goodman’s near post.
After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee signalled an end to proceedings. The result means that Palace are now second on goal difference in the Premier League 2 Division 1, though they have played a game more than leaders Arsenal.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray (Rodney, 59), Balmer, Grehan, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Phillips (Mooney, 84), Omilabu, Akinwale (Ola-Adebomi, 59), Gordon.
Subs not used: Izquierdo, Cadogan.
Leicester City: Odunze, Hughes, Brunt, Braybrooke, Appiah, Nelson, McAteer (Flynn, 59), Cover, Popov (Pennant, 65), Alves, Booth (Fitzhugh, 45).
Subs not used: Godsmark-Ford, Doherty.