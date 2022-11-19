Report: Palace U18s earn deserved draw after late penalty

Again the Eagles collected themselves to drive at their hosts, and in the 45th minute Nascimento would have equalised but for a reflexive Ansen save high to the centre of goal.

The ‘keeper kept his side ahead for half-time, which began moments later. His team had a lot to thank him for, and entering the break he'd forced Palace to accept a harsh disadvantage.

Rob Quinn’s side returned to action with an early second-half corner and had similar intent to their earlier efforts.

Marsh, who had played well all game along the right, landed a shot on target which Ansen had to get across to. But this half was quieter than the first, with Norwich having to protect their lead without too much cause for concern from their guests.

That changed on the hour mark, when Cardines lofted a free-kick into the box and Waylon Renecke hauled down Marsh. Junior Dixon stepped up calmly and sent the ball far to the goalkeeper’s right, but Ansen reached across well and pushed his effort to safety – a highlight in a solid personal performance.

Palace had a chance to pull level regardless almost immediately in a near-mirror-image of cardines’ earlier cross, though this time Ansen saved a near-post header.

As in the first-half Palace kept up their efforts while the balance of play was on their side. A break for a Norwich player to receive treatment and a few substitutions interrupted their momentum slightly, but newly-fielded Asher Agbinone looked energetic once on the pitch.

Nascimento launched an effort a little too high and Palace committed forward but the clock continued to click with Norwich in the lead.

With just over five minutes left substitute Agbinone earned a second Palace penalty as he ran through on the right of the box. He stepped up to convert it, striking low and under the ‘keeper to restore parity after a lengthy stretch behind.

With half a minute on the clock Marsh then found himself almost one-on-one, confidently holding possession 10 yards from goal and cutting around his marker. Right in front of the ‘keeper he struck well towards goal, but Ansen produced another strong save to keep Palace from victory.

It may have taken two spot-kicks but the south Londoners deserved to sit level with Norwich at the end of a game they dominated in large parts. On another day, of course, the hosts may have held out to win, but by the same token Palace could have won by two goals or more. In games like that, a draw is usually a fair outcome.

Watch more matches like this live with Palace TV+. Grab your pass here!

Norwich: Ansen, Pinyoun, McCabe, Renecke, Djedje, Aboh, Welch, Reindorf, Thompson (Roberts 68), Eze.

Subs not used: Giller, Amadou, Campbell.

Palace: Jackson; Kporha, Jemide, Grante, Cardines; Austin, Bell, Mustapha; Nascimento, Dixon (Agbinone 67), Marsh.

Subs not used: Barton, Hill, Socoliche, Marroni.