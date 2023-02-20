Skip navigation
U21s Report: Honours even as Palace held by Man Utd

Crystal Palace U21
0
0
Manchester United U21

On a sunny Monday afternoon at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-21s played out a goalless draw with Manchester United. It was a cagey affair which saw each side strike the post twice.

Summary

  • First-team defender Nathan Ferguson featured amidst three changes

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw an effort blocked a quarter of an hour in

  • Owen Goodman saved and held on to a Tom Huddlestone free-kick just past the half-hour mark

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United

  • Ola-Adebomi’s effort early on in the second-half was tipped onto the post by Radek Vitek

  • Manchester United had a flurry of chances shortly afterwards

  • Charlie Wellens fired a free-kick just over the bar on the hour-mark

  • Kobbie Mainoo struck the base of the post in the 70th minute

  • Jack Wells-Morrison had a chance blocked inside the six-yard box, with 10 minutes remaining

  • In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Zidane Iqbal was booked for diving inside the box

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United

A week on from the 1-1 draw with Leicester City, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed the in-form Manchester United to Copers Cope.

First-team defender Nathan Ferguson came in for Noah Watson as one of four changes to the side, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney and Victor Akinwale also returning to the fold in place of Joe Whitworth, Fionn Mooney and David Omilabu.

There was nothing between the two sides in the half-an-hour of the game. Ademola Ola-Adebomi arguably had the best chance of note 15 minutes in, though his effort was blocked following some good footwork to break inside the box.

Manchester United came closest through 36-year-old Tom Huddlestone. The midfielder had a go with a free-kick from the edge of the box, but Owen Goodman saved and held onto his effort.

Neither side could find a way through after a cagey first-half which saw more yellow cards than attempts on goal.

In stark contrast to the first-half, the second-half got off to an explosive start. Half-time substitute Fionn Mooney slipped Ola-Adebomi in behind and the Palace No. 9 fired a fierce shot inside the box which was tipped onto the post by Radek Vitek in the United goal.

The Red Devils had a flurry of chances of their own shortly after Ola-Adebomi rattled the woodwork. Joe Hugill and Zidane Iqbal fired shots on goal, but the Palace defence and Goodman stood firm to deny their efforts.

Further chances for United, in and around the hour-mark, saw Charlie Wellens fire over the bar from a free-kick about 25-yards and Isak Hansen-Aarøen’s outside-of-the-foot effort go narrowly wide.

Kobbie Mainoo went on a surging run with 20 minutes remaining and struck the base of the post, following a one-two move with Mateo Mejia in the centre of the park.

In the 80th minute, captain Jack Wells-Morrison had a chance to put Palace ahead and register his third goal in as many games, but he was denied inside the six-yard box by Vitek.

Five minutes of time were added on due to a number of injuries and it looked as though the visitors were awarded a penalty right at the death, however the referee decided that Zidane Iqbal simulated contact in an attempt to win a spot-kick and awarded him a yellow card.

That proved to be the last moment of the game and the result means McCarthy’s side remain in third place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, a point ahead of Arsenal and five behind Chelsea.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray, Grehan, Balmer (Watson, 45), Ferguson (Mooney, 45 (Raymond, 87)), Adaramola, Ozoh, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi (Omilabu, 74).

Subs not used: Cadogan.

Manchester United: Vitek, Wellens, Williams, Iqbal, Hardley (Aljofree, 45), Huddlestone, Mejia, Mainoo, Hugill, Forson (Hansen-Aarøen, 45), Emeran.

Subs not used: Mee, Murray, Jurano.

