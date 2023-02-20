U21s Report: Honours even as Palace held by Man Utd

Summary
First-team defender Nathan Ferguson featured amidst three changes
Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw an effort blocked a quarter of an hour in
Owen Goodman saved and held on to a Tom Huddlestone free-kick just past the half-hour mark
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United
Ola-Adebomi’s effort early on in the second-half was tipped onto the post by Radek Vitek
Manchester United had a flurry of chances shortly afterwards
Charlie Wellens fired a free-kick just over the bar on the hour-mark
Kobbie Mainoo struck the base of the post in the 70th minute
Jack Wells-Morrison had a chance blocked inside the six-yard box, with 10 minutes remaining
In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Zidane Iqbal was booked for diving inside the box
Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United