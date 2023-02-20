U21s Report: Honours even as Palace held by Man Utd

A week on from the 1-1 draw with Leicester City, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed the in-form Manchester United to Copers Cope.

First-team defender Nathan Ferguson came in for Noah Watson as one of four changes to the side, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney and Victor Akinwale also returning to the fold in place of Joe Whitworth, Fionn Mooney and David Omilabu.

There was nothing between the two sides in the half-an-hour of the game. Ademola Ola-Adebomi arguably had the best chance of note 15 minutes in, though his effort was blocked following some good footwork to break inside the box.

Manchester United came closest through 36-year-old Tom Huddlestone. The midfielder had a go with a free-kick from the edge of the box, but Owen Goodman saved and held onto his effort.

Neither side could find a way through after a cagey first-half which saw more yellow cards than attempts on goal.