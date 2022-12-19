Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U21s Report: Palace stunned by late Newcastle double

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
2
Phillips 52' 76'
3
Newcastle United U21
Miley 45' 90+1' 90+3'

On a rainy Monday afternoon at Champion Hill, Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to a late, late defeat against Newcastle United. A Killian Phillips brace was cancelled out by a Jay Turner-Cooke and late Lewis Miley winner.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side that faced Bristol City

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw a double chance early on saved

  • Palace hit the post through Killian Phillips 12 minutes in

  • Ola-Adebomi hit the post in the 25th minute

  • Lewis Miley put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time

  • The Eagles nearly hit back straight away, but Ola-Adebomi’s effort was cleared off the line

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Newcastle United

  • Phillips equalised for Palace seven minutes in to the second-half

  • Owen Goodman pulled off a strong reaction save on the hour-mark to deny Dylan Stephenson

  • Phillips secured his and Palace’s second 15 minutes from the break

  • Jay Turner-Cooke equalised for Newcastle in the second minute of time added on

  • Newcastle came away with all three points in the 94th minute

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-3 Newcastle United

The Eagles were greeted by the south London faithful at Champion Hill as they took on Newcastle United Under-21s, two weeks on from their last Premier League Cup fixture against Bristol City.

Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side, with Kofi Balmer, Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Kaden Rodney coming in to the side in place of Ryan Bartley, Josh Addae, Matty Vigor and Jadan Raymond.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi came close to putting Palace ahead in the opening five minutes. The striker saw his initial looping header parried away by Jude Smith and then a follow-up effort immediately afterwards was also saved.

The Eagles enjoyed more of the ball and continued to create more of the chances as the game went on. Ola-Adebomi was again at the heart of the Palace attacks, seeing another effort saved, while Killian Phillips hit the post with a snap shot shortly after.

Palace hit the post once more halfway through the first-half - Ola-Adebomi reacted quickest in the second-phase and managed to get a shot away which cannoned back out off the outside of the post.

It looked as though the two sides were going in level at the break, however Lewis Miley had other ideas. The striker found space inside the box and managed to get a shot away from close range and found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time.

With what little time remained in the half, Palace searched for an equaliser and nearly hit back immediately. Ola-Adebomi was slipped in behind by Fionn Mooney and his fiercely struck effort was cleared off the line by the recovering Newcastle defence.

The two sides emerged after the break and Palace looked to continue their dominance from the first-half and find a way back into the game.

An equaliser came just seven minutes after the restart, as Phillips found the back of the net. The Irishman found himself in the right place at the right time to get on the end of a miscued Newcastle clearance and managed to fire home from inside the box.

Palace were in the ascendency after reclaiming the lead, however the Magpies were not letting up and managed to create chances of their own. The pick of which fell for Dylan Stepehnson, though Owen Goodman reacted well to deny his snapshot from close range.

Phillips was causing problems for the Newcastle defence once more and came agonisingly close to securing his and Palace’s second. The No. 10 came sliding in to get on the end of a Balmer header back across the box, but his effort trickled back off the post after getting the faintest of touches on the ball.

It was only a matter of time before the midfielder found his second. With 15 minutes to go, he found space inside the box and was picked out by a deft touch from Ola-Adebomi. His first-time side-footed effort was no match for Smith in the Newcastle goal and Palace took a deserved lead.

The visitors hit back late on in time added on through Jay Turner-Cooke. The forward capitalised on a loose ball inside the box and fired home an equaliser from close range.

The spoils looked as though they would be shared with Turner-Cooke’s late equaliser, however in the fifth minute of time added on the Magpies stole all three points. Lewis Miley was played in behind and managed to curl in an effort from a narrow angle inside the box.

It wasn’t to be for Palace as the referee brought an end to proceedings shortly after Newcastle scored their third goal. The result means Paddy McCarthy’s side remain third in Group E of the Premier League Cup, with it all to play for in their final game in the group against Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray (Cadogan, 39), Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu (Nascimento, 67), Phillips, Mooney (Watson, 89), Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Bartley.

Newcastle United: Smith, Barclay, Murphy, Carlyon (J. Miley, 80), Wiggett, Brookwell, Scott (Westendorf, 65), Huntley (Crossley, 80), Stephenson (Ndiweni, 90+3), Turner-Cooke, L. Miley.

Subs not used: Thompson.

Related News

More News