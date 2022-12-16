Zaha brace sees Palace beat Real Valladolid in Premier League warm-up

Summary

Patrick Vieira makes four changes to the Palace lineup

The home side start the brightest, going close through Odsonne Edouard within 10 minutes

Marc Guéhi almost takes the lead with a 180-degree volley five yards out, but goalkeeper Jordi Masip blocks well

Real Valladolid take an unjust lead when Sergio León heads in Monchu’s free-kick

Palace respond well and Edouard almost heads them level at the back post

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid

Palace return looking bright, and their first major chance sees them pull level, with Wilfried Zaha slamming in

Chris Richards returns to the field after a short injury

Michael Olise wins a penalty which Zaha sends down the middle of the goal to secure his brace

Vieira brings on three Academy players: Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon

Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

With 10 days until Fulham bring Premier League action back to Selhurst Park Crystal Palace put themselves through a competitive warmup.

The phrase is an apt one as the mercury plummeted in south London for Real Valladolid’s visit on Friday night. Spanish opposition may conjure images of balmy evening kick-offs and crowds decked in caps and sunglasses, but this friendly saw seats frost over and players compete in sub-zero temperatures, the air thick with steamy breath.

That didn’t stop Palace from starting brightly, and the home team dominated from kick-off. Their earliest chance came when Michael Olise found Odsonne Edouard close to goal at the far post only for the Frenchman’s shot to be deflected wide.

It was an indicator of the chances to come, but throughout the first-half Palace struggled to turn possession and promising attacks into shots on target. Marc Guéhi came closest when he found himself in an unlikely position pulling off an unlikely manoeuvre: swivelling through 180 degrees and volleying like a seasoned striker at goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

With several chances going begging for Patrick Vieira’s men the visitors simply had to be clinical to push ahead, and that’s exactly what they were when Monchu lofted a free-kick onto Sergio León’s head. Vicente Guaita could only watch on as the ball sailed past him.

The hosts responded with intent, resuming the status quo by pushing their guests back immediately after conceding. Their efforts almost bore fruit when Eberechi Eze crossed to Edouard at the back post, but the ball was just too high for the forward to produce a threatening header.

So half-time came with everything but the scoreline weighted in Palace’s favour.

Nothing changed after the break and Patrick Vieira’s men resumed their attacking practice. Again though they didn’t trouble Masip until Wilfried Zaha ripped through on the right and sent a trademark effort hurtling into the goal.

Twenty minutes later Olise danced his way along the edge of the box as he tried to find space to shoot, drawing a foul by shimmying across the area. Zaha stepped up and confidently sent the ball down the middle of the goal to secure his brace and Palace’s lead.

From that point on the south Londoners always seemed likely to win, and with Vieira bringing on three Academy players – Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon – and fielding Tyrick Mitchell and Chris Richards after brief absences, it was an evening to celebrate across the squad. Straight after a warm shower, perhaps.