Zaha brace sees Palace beat Real Valladolid in Premier League warm-up

Match reports
Crystal Palace
2
Zaha 56' 75'
1
Real Valladolid
León 32'

Crystal Palace beat Spanish side Real Valladolid thanks to a Wilfried Zaha brace. After dominating the game, Patrick Vieira's men will be feeling confident ahead of the Premier league's return in 10 days. Below you'll find all the key events, post-match reaction and highlights.

Summary

  • Patrick Vieira makes four changes to the Palace lineup
  • The home side start the brightest, going close through Odsonne Edouard within 10 minutes
  • Marc Guéhi almost takes the lead with a 180-degree volley five yards out, but goalkeeper Jordi Masip blocks well
  • Real Valladolid take an unjust lead when Sergio León heads in Monchu’s free-kick
  • Palace respond well and Edouard almost heads them level at the back post
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid
  • Palace return looking bright, and their first major chance sees them pull level, with Wilfried Zaha slamming in
  • Chris Richards returns to the field after a short injury
  • Michael Olise wins a penalty which Zaha sends down the middle of the goal to secure his brace
  • Vieira brings on three Academy players: Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

With 10 days until Fulham bring Premier League action back to Selhurst Park Crystal Palace put themselves through a competitive warmup.

The phrase is an apt one as the mercury plummeted in south London for Real Valladolid’s visit on Friday night. Spanish opposition may conjure images of balmy evening kick-offs and crowds decked in caps and sunglasses, but this friendly saw seats frost over and players compete in sub-zero temperatures, the air thick with steamy breath.

That didn’t stop Palace from starting brightly, and the home team dominated from kick-off. Their earliest chance came when Michael Olise found Odsonne Edouard close to goal at the far post only for the Frenchman’s shot to be deflected wide.

It was an indicator of the chances to come, but throughout the first-half Palace struggled to turn possession and promising attacks into shots on target. Marc Guéhi came closest when he found himself in an unlikely position pulling off an unlikely manoeuvre: swivelling through 180 degrees and volleying like a seasoned striker at goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

With several chances going begging for Patrick Vieira’s men the visitors simply had to be clinical to push ahead, and that’s exactly what they were when Monchu lofted a free-kick onto Sergio León’s head. Vicente Guaita could only watch on as the ball sailed past him.

The hosts responded with intent, resuming the status quo by pushing their guests back immediately after conceding. Their efforts almost bore fruit when Eberechi Eze crossed to Edouard at the back post, but the ball was just too high for the forward to produce a threatening header.

So half-time came with everything but the scoreline weighted in Palace’s favour.

Nothing changed after the break and Patrick Vieira’s men resumed their attacking practice. Again though they didn’t trouble Masip until Wilfried Zaha ripped through on the right and sent a trademark effort hurtling into the goal.

Twenty minutes later Olise danced his way along the edge of the box as he tried to find space to shoot, drawing a foul by shimmying across the area. Zaha stepped up and confidently sent the ball down the middle of the goal to secure his brace and Palace’s lead.

From that point on the south Londoners always seemed likely to win, and with Vieira bringing on three Academy players – Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon – and fielding Tyrick Mitchell and Chris Richards after brief absences, it was an evening to celebrate across the squad. Straight after a warm shower, perhaps.

Match highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

Vieira reveals winning change

21:33

"We changed at half-time and put him [Zaha] more as a No.9 and [Odsonne] Edouard went more on the left-hand side," Patrick Vieira said post-match.

"Wilfried’s timing at running in-behind is really interesting and at the same time Edouard when he comes to play between the lines can create the overload you always want. Wilfried is a goalscorer – and should score more than two today!"

The manager assesses victory over Real Valladolid

Zaha: I’m man enough to stand up

21:16

Wilfried Zaha told Palace TV he never intended on handing over responsibility for penalties following his strike against Valladolid.

"I just have to make sure I score," he said. "Today I’m happy I did, so the gaffer has a decision now – either he keeps me on or he doesn’t! I think he should after I scored today."

Looking at the wider game, Zaha added: "I wasn’t happy with the first-half and definitely made it known when we went inside. But I’m glad we went back out there and changed things up a bit and pressed them properly. I’m happy to end with a win, we deserved it."

You can hear more from him below.

Zaha on fearlessness from the spot
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

18:48

A well-deserved win for Palace, and a well-deserved brace for Wilf. Three Academy lads earned valuable minutes and we saw a few lads return to action.

A successful evening in Baltic conditions. The Premier League countdown begins now.

89 mins

Zaha is one-on-one with the 'keeper but is blocked while trying to dribble his way through on a hat-trick.

87 mins

Luka swings a free-kick in from wide on the right, but Valladolid defend it well.

Substitution

81 mins

On: Diego Moreno

Off: Sergio Escudero

Substitutions

80 mins

On: Malcolm Ebiowei, John-Kymani Gordon, David Ozoh and Kofi Balmer

Off: James Tomkins, Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise

Three teenagers take to the pitch, with 17-year-old David Ozoh born in May 2005. You wouldn't guess it, given his height: the centre-back towers above many of his senior peers.

79 mins

Substitute Guardiola has just caught the ball well and fired it straight at Vicente Guaita.

Whiskers away

78 mins

Olise has just skimmed the ball off the post via Masip's legs. It's incredibly close.

Substitution

On: Sergi Guardiola

Off: Monchu

GOAL! Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid – Zaha (P)

75 mins

Cool as you like. Zaha strikes straight down the middle with confidence to secure his brace and put Palace ahead.

Penalty!

74 mins

Olise is fouled after dancing along the outskirts of the box.

Substitutions

72 mins

On: Luka Milivojević, Jaïro Riedewald and Chris Richards

Off: Cheick Doucouré, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guéhi

Riedewald will slot-in at left-back in Mitchell's place.

67 mins

Jeffrey Schlupp is straight into action, taking the ball on the left after a good run and squaring into the visiting defence.

A shot may have been the wiser move in hindsight.

66 mins

Olise has a go from distance, but it's a little speculative and goes straight at the 'keeper.

Substitutions

63 mins

On: Juanjo Naváez, Zouhair Feddal and Shon Weissman

Off: Joaquin Fernández, Óscar Plano and Sergio León

Substitutions

61 mins

On: Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp

Off: Nathaniel Clyne and Will Hughes

59 mins

That goal hasn't changed the composition of the game at all, with Palace remaining on the front foot.

GOAL! Palace 1-1 Real Valladolid – Zaha

56 mins

There it is.

With a trademark strike Wilf's fired the ball past the 'keeper from wide to the right of goal.

A well earned goal, taken confidently by the Palace No.11.

53 mins

Palace are again dominating possession, but they haven't turned it into a major chance yet.

46 mins

No changes for either side.

Back underway

45 mins

The second-half is underway. Tune-in live below.

The half in numbers

18:56

Palace stats shown first

  • Possession: 56.5% v 43.5%
  • Shots: 10 v 4
  • Corners: 3 v 2
  • Free-kicks won: 8 v 7

What's happened so far

18:52

If you're just catching up, find all the key match action below.

01 / 05

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid

18:46

Palace deserve to be level at the very least, if not ahead. They've looked bright so far.

43 mins

Eze sends a free-kick to the far post but it's just too high for Edouard, who can only head the ball over from close range.

Knocking hard

40 mins

Palace are all over their guests here, with Tyrick Mitchell and Olise both pushing forward.

35 mins

Palace look ready to respond immediately, earning a free-kick 25 yards out after a lively break.

Olise curls it very narrowly wide.

Goal: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid – León

32 mins

León heads in from a deep free-kick. It's a great ball that sails high and far into the box, with León planting past a rooted Vicente Guaita.

30 mins

Very close. Marc Guéhi spins and strikes on the volley like the most seasoned of strikers, but from barely five yards Masip throws up a hand to guard his goal.

PING

25 mins

Zaha fires a ball at the near post that Masip blocks forcefully. With the full force of a Zaha piledriver behind it, that would have stung.

19 mins

Olise has landed a shot on target, forcing Masip to get low and hold an effort from 18 yards.

15 mins

Valladolid's first chance: Tomkins glances his head on the ball to ensure a whipped cross doesn't find its target.

Hughes deflects Leon's header from the resulting corner.

11 mins

Valladolid are trying to play out from the back, but Palace are suffocating them every time.

They've kept the ball in the final third for the last few minutes, and Eze has come close twice.

Close!

9 mins

Olise finds Nathaniel Clyne on the right of the box, who squares to Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman takes a touch into space and shoots wide via a deflection.

The corner finds James Tomkins at the back post and is returned into a crowded area.

7 mins

Positive play. Michael Olise lofts a really smart ball towards Wilfried Zaha, who's running into the box, but it's headed back to safety by the visiting defence.

5 mins

Sergio Leon is played-in behind the back four very well, but wastes the time and space he had by squaring direct to Will Hughes.

2 mins

Ebere Eze launches a long-distance effort past goal to kick-start the attacking efforts. No real danger to Jordi Masip.

Kick-off

1 min

Here we go: underway in utterly freezing conditions.

01 / 04

"We put in hard work"

17:45

Despite the lack of competitive football Palace should look sharp tonight, with Patrick Vieira putting the squad through double training sessions over the last two weeks.

After the Napoli game, he told Palace TV: “I was pleased because we doubled up the training. Physically we are in a good place; we can compete for 95 minutes.

“We put in hard work, hard sessions. There was a bit of fatigue. We’ve had a couple of young players as well. I’m really pleased with the week in Turkey.”

The manager assesses a tough test against Napoli

Last time out

17:40

Palace’s last match came against formidable opposition, taking on Serie A leaders Napoli in Turkey.

The south Londoners fell to a 3-1 defeat after Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring in a tough test. Check out the highlights below.

Match highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Napoli
An icon watching Palace

17:20

Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldo purchased a majority stake in Valladolid in 2018 and saw them return to the top-flight last season.

One of the greatest players to have graced the game, R9 won two World Cups and every individual accolade going across stints with PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan and others.

Let's hope he has his Palace TV+ subscription sorted in time.

17:10

It’s a strong lineup today, but few sides in history can boast Real Madrid’s in 1962.

Los Blancos had icons like Ferenc Puskás, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa at their disposal when they came to south London for an April friendly.

They were in the peak of their history, too, winning nine of 10 La Liga seasons between 1960-69. By contrast Palace were at the start of a decade that would first take them into the top-flight.

With the balance of power so weighted against them, many expected the south Londoners to be humiliated by their Spanish guests. But they didn’t – they nearly held their own. Read the story behind it here.

Team news

17:00

Patrick Vieira has made four changes to the side that faced Napoli last time out: Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucouré and Odsonne Edouard start, and Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Luka Milivojević and Jeffrey Schlupp move to the bench.

Mitchell makes the starting XI for the first time in the mid-season schedule, and Vieira appears to have made an attacking alteration by fielding Edouard in place of Schlupp.

On the bench are Academy prospects Joe Whitworth, Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon, all of whom have featured with the first-team before.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Butland (GK), Whitworth (GK), Ward, Balmer, Ozoh, Richards, Milivojević, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ebiowei, Gordon.

Valladolid: Masip (GK), Escudero, Joaquín, Sánchez, L. Rosa, Aguado, Monchu, Roque Mesa, Óscar Plano, Iván Sánchez, Sergio León.

Subs: S. Asenjo (GK), Feddal, Kike, Weissman, G. Plata, Malsa, S. Guardiola, Narváez, Fresneda, Diego M.

The lads are here

16:50

Team news follows.

A pre-match listen

16:45

Today marks 50 years since Palace beat Manchester United 5-0 in one of the club’s most famous victories to date.

Below, you can experience the twists and turns of a famous encounter, from the perspectives of those who saw it first-hand: fans, journalists and the players themselves, including club legends Don Rogers and John Jackson.

In our latest episode in the ‘We Were There’ series, immerse yourself in south London nightclubs and muddy pitches, smoke-filled press rooms and freezing Norwegian firesides – this podcast has it all.

Important

16:40

Fans beginning their journey in today should be aware of major travel disruption. Please read here for more information.

16:35

Valladolid arrive in south London as the first Spanish team to visit since Valencia in August 2016. The Eagles won 3-1. The last to travel outside of the usual pre-season? Real Madrid in 1962.

They drew 0-0 with Clermont Foot in a recent friendly and lost to Lille before that. Currently 12th in La Liga, their first game after the World Cup comes against Champions League holders Real.

You can read more about today’s visitors here.

10 days until the Premier League

16:30

Despite the country freezing over and Christmas approaching, millions of minds will be turning to football this weekend as the World Cup final takes place and the Premier League’s return draws ever nearer.

For Palace, the league will resume against Fulham in 10 days’ time. To prepare, Patrick Vieira’s men are capping off their winter break with today’s friendly against Real Valladolid.

The Spanish side cap-off a four-game schedule, kicking-off tonight at 18:00 GMT. Stay tuned right here for all the buildup and match action.

